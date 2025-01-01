Missing You ending, explained: Who really killed Kat’s dad?

Kat has a lot she's juggling throughout the five-episode crime drama series, but everything finally comes to a head in the explosive series finale! What happened to Josh? Who really killed Clint? Will Dana Fells be rescued out of Titus' clutches? All of these burning questions are answered in the last episode of Missing You on Netflix. Check out our ending explained below if you need a little explainer of what all happens to wrap up Harlan Coben's latest Netflix series.

Spoilers ahead from Missing You on Netflix!

Who murdered Clint Donovan?

This was the biggest twist in the series! At the very end of the series finale, we find out who really was behind Clint's murder. Clint was living a double life when he was alive. He was the loving family man and policeman to his wife and his daughter Kat. However, he was also secretly working for a criminal and doing illegal activities. That criminal was Calligan, a person from his childhood. Then, to top it off, he was also having a secret love affair with a man behind his wife's back. That's why he started working for Calligan in the first place. Calligan found out about the affair and threatened to expose it to Clint's wife. So, Clint decided to do his dirty dealings to keep his secret hush-hush.

One night, Clint and his secret lover, Parker, are arguing outside in an alleyway when Aqua notices them. Clint looks up, sees Aqua, and immediately starts chasing after her as she runs away. He chases her all the way back to her apartment. He repeatedly bangs on her door to let him in, and eventually she does. But this is when things go left. He begs Aqua not to tell his family about the affair, but then Kat calls Aqua on her cell phone. Thinking that Aqua has already talked to Kat, Clint becomes enraged and starts attacking her.

They begin arguing and tussling, and Clint gets the upper hand. Just as he's about to lunge at Aqua with a knife, Josh runs into the room and tries to force Clint to drop the sharp object. However, he accidentally stabs Clint in the chest in the process, ultimately killing him. Having been called earlier by Clint, Stagger runs into the room and handles everything while Josh and Aqua are in shock over what just happened. As Clint is dying, he begs Stagger not to tell Kat and his wife about the affair and his criminal dealings, to which Stagger agrees. He also promises Clint that he won't get the police involved.

Stagger takes care of the crime scene to protect Josh and Aqua. He then convinces Monte Leburne to take the fall for Clint's death so that the case would be closed and that everyone can move on with their lives. However, Josh struggled with this.

Missing You. (L to R) Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan, Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Why did Josh disappear on Kat in Missing You?

Throughout the series, Kat is determined to find out why her ex-fiancé, Josh, walked out on her without any explanation 11 years ago. Initially, she thought he was dead, but after coming across his profile on a dating app, she became convinced that he was still alive. He does end up being alive, but there's more to it.

We find out later in the season that the dating profile wasn't actually his. Someone was using his photos to create a fake identity to lure others with the ultimate goal of extorting money. But that still doesn't explain why Josh left Kat without warning.

In the series finale, Kat finally manages to track Josh down to a remote cottage in the woods. In an emotional conversation, Josh seemingly lets Kat know everything. He makes it seem like he left Kat because he found out about Clint's criminal dealings and didn't want to hurt her. However, we find out at the end of the series finale that that wasn't the case. Here's the real reason. After Josh accidentally killed Clint, he couldn't live with knowing what he did and seeing Kat broken over her father's death, so he left her without a trace.

Kat rescues Dana and Brendan from Titus

Remember when I mentioned someone stole Josh's photos and was using them on a dating site to lure vulnerable people? Well, Titus was the mastermind behind this criminal activity. He would kidnap his victims, rob them of all their money, and then lock them up in a shed on an isolated farm until they weren't needed anymore. He would then dispose of them by killing them. We saw this happen to Rishi Magari and next would've been Dana Fells. However, Dana managed to escape from the farm.

After discovering that they've been found out, Titus tells his henchmen to burn down the farm with all the evidence of their criminal dealings and his living victims. However, Dana secretly returns to the farm and rescues them. Titus finds Brendan, Dana's son, and holds him hostage at the farm. Meanwhile, Kat arrives at the farm to rescue him.

Knowing that Dana is back on the farm, Titus yells out that he's got Brendan to get her attention. Dana walks up to Titus and begs for him to let Brendan go. Just as Titus aims his gun at Dana, Kat runs up to him and yells for him to drop his weapon. A physical altercation ensues between Titus and Brendan, and Kat yells again for Titus to drop his gun. Titus doesn't listen and instead aims his gun at her. As he's about to pull the trigger, Kat pulls the trigger on her gun first and shoots him dead.

Missing You is now streaming on Netflix.