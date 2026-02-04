In some excellent news, Fallout season 3 is happening. When it will arrive is anyone’s guess right now, but filming is slated to start in May 2026. So, now the wait is on, and that means some major questions will run through our heads.

The second season finale did help to answer a few questions. It even ended on an element of hope for a few characters, but it also brought many questions. And if you stuck around for the post-credit scenes, you’ll have some guesses to the answers of those questions.

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Where will Fallout season 3 take place?

The Ghoul is setting tracks for Colorado, it would seem. At the end of the Fallout season 2, he got the first sign that his family is still alive, and so he’s off to them. So, we will likely see some of the storyline play out there.

However, there is still a lot going on in New Vegas. Dr. House clearly isn’t done with it, as he flickered onto the screen at the Penthouse. The Legion is moving in, and the NCR was there to take down the Deathclaws. Maximus and Lucy are still there, along with Thaddeus and Hank. So, it would suggest that we’ll stay there for a while.

Meanwhile, we need to head back to the vaults, and the post-credit scene indicated that there is a Fallout 4 storyline coming. Liberty Prime popped up, and that’s part of a Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 game storyline. With it looking like the Brotherhood of Steel wants to rebuild the robot, it would suggest the fourth game, and we’ll likely stick around Area 51 for a little bit until that robot is built.

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Why is The Ghoul heading to Colorado?

With so much going on throughout Fallout season 2, it’s easy to overlook a few things. The Ghoul saw the postcard for Colorado, and it even had Barb’s handwriting, saying that it would have been nice to go there. Well, that was a huge clue for The Ghoul, who in the past, had discussed other vaults for management with Barb. Colorado was brought up.

However, we never get to Colorado in the games, so this is another change to the story — and we’re not complaining, as it just helps to develop the world more. Colorado is the home of the biggest geniuses, and it could link to the Enclave storyline. After all, we know that the Enclave definitely had people in cryo.

Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean) in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

What will happen to Hank on Fallout season 3?

At the end of Fallout season 2, Hank pushed the button to wipe his own memories. He has placed the fate of the world in Lucy’s hands. There’s an element of sadness and grief to this, as Lucy has effectively lost her father. He doesn’t remember who she is or what he has done to her.

So, what is to come of him next? Lucy won’t want to actually control her father, but she might need to. It’s the best way of keeping him safe. I’m sure Hank said that there was a way to remember things, so she could turn the dial to allow for that, but would she want to when he wanted to slave everyone?

Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Who did Hank send out the R&D to?

Hank mentioned that he had already sent out the R&D to people, and it seemed like as he was pressing the button, he was expecting others to be controlled. So, who had he sent out the miniature brain computer interfaces to?

It’s got to be the Enclave, and it’s possible that they haven’t started to control people yet. However, we did get the connection back to the Enclave at the end of Fallout season 2, suggesting that they will become a bigger threat during the third season. This could mean finding people to use the interface on.

Moises Arias (Norm MacLean), Rachel Marsh (Claudia) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

What is Phase 2?

Bud’s Buds and Steph have both mentioned Phase 2. It’s clear that Steph knew of a much bigger plan that Hank had in mind for the vaults. She was likely privy to some of the information about the chip to control people. However, now she is stuck in Vault 32 with everyone wanting her dead, and it’s not going to be easy to stick around for too long.

Meanwhile, Bud’s Buds have now been killed by the roaches. Only Claudia survived out of the group, with Norm getting her out of Vault-Tec’s HQ and presumably taking her back to the vaults. Will any of the vaults take them in, though, with so many changes that have happened down there? Shouldn’t Norm be looking into what this Phase 2 is, considering the F.E.V. that he started to read about before the computer was shut off?

Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Did the Enclave really drop the bombs on Fallout?

We keep coming back to the question of who dropped the bombs. At the end of the first season, there was the hint that Vault-Tec dropped the bombs, with Barb and Bud thinking it would be the best idea to plan ahead.

However, Dr. House made it clear that Vault-Tec wasn’t going to do it. Barb still could, but it wouldn’t be for Vault-Tec. There was a bigger player out there, and it all seemed to point to the Enclave. After all, the Enclave got the cold fusion, and they do appear to be the investors of Vault-Tec.

Isn’t this a little too obvious, though? The fact that nobody outright said it was them suggests that maybe someone else was behind the bombs.

Ron Perlman as a supermutant in Fallout season 2. Courtesy of Prime Video.

Where did the super mutant go?

Ron Perlman turning up as the super mutant was a great touch, but it happened for all of two seconds and then it was done. This super mutant wants to get revenge against the Enclave, which makes a lot of sense. After all, the Enclave created them and then declared them as abominations.

So, now we have a question about where this super mutant is. How many others like him are there? What are they going to do? The Ghoul is getting out of New Vegas, but does that mean this storyline is done with him? There doesn’t feel to be enough closure on that one, and it’s sure to be a bigger storyline during Fallout season 3.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.