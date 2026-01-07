There are some exciting updates about Fallout season 3 filming

Before Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video, we knew that there would be more to the story. And with the hype of the series, that renewal wasn’t all that surprising. It was definitely welcome, though, especially since there were some major losses in 2025, such as The Wheel of Time.

Well, now that we’re almost halfway through Fallout season 2, our eyes are on the finale and what’s to come. Pre-production has officially started, and we also have news on when filming is slated to start.

Fallout season 2 key art. Image courtesy of Prime Video.

Fallout season 3 will begin filming in the spring

According to Production List, Fallout season 3 is now in pre-production. This is the time to scout out locations if needed, to get costumes ready, and to deal with set design. It can take months of work, and based on when filming is slated to happen, months is definitely how long the show needs.

Filming is slated to begin in Fallout season 3 on May 1, 2026. Setting the date now for May is great for the crew, as they can start the hiring process early to get the right people for the job.

Filming will continue in Santa Clarita, California, which is where the second season filmed. The extensive sets have already been created, so it makes sense to keep everything in place. The first season filmed in New York, but tax incentives brought filming across the country.

There is no word on how long filming will take, but Production List goes on to suggest that people hired need to be available through the summer of 2026. It’s likely going to be a little longer. 10 episodes of a TV series can take around six months to film, so we’re probably looking at the fall.

Justin Theroux in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

When could Fallout season 3 come to Prime Video?

With all this in mind, what is the timeframe looking like for the next season? It took almost two years for the second season to arrive on Prime Video, but in the show’s defense, Amazon waited until after the show dropped to renew it. With season 3 being picked up ahead of season 2’s premiere, it’s allowed for work to start sooner on it.

We could see a slightly shorter timeframe for Fallout season 3 to hit Prime Video. However, don’t expect it in late 2026 or early 2027. We’re probably looking more at the summer of 2027 at the earliest.

However, there could be something from the universe as a whole to come. If you go to the official Fallout page on the Amazon Studios website, you’ll see a timer with a lock. The timer connects to the Fallout season 2 finale date of Wednesday, Feb. 4, and it’s possible that this could be some sort of season 3 announcement. However, fans suspect that it’s linked to the games rather than the TV show, and to be honest, we’re here for whatever it is!

Fallout season 2 airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.