Black Rabbit will be our gritty Netflix limited series obsession this fall (release date)

If you thought the new summer shows coming to Netflix were good, just wait until you see what the streamer has planned for us this fall. There's even more great series coming down the pipeline, and we're not just talking about the likes of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Nobody Wants This. More of our favorite stars are coming out to play, including two who headline the next limited series hit.

Jason Bateman and Jude Law team up for the new Netflix original drama limited series Black Rabbit, which follows in a long line of limited series hits that have been released throughout the year so far. From Adolescence to Sirens, limited series have continued to burn up Netflix with gripping stories and incredible performances, both of which we will be getting from Black Rabbit this fall.

Black Rabbit release date confirmed for September on Netflix

On June 26, Netflix announced that Black Rabbit premieres on Thursday, Sept. 18. The thriller limited series contains a total of eight episodes and counts both of its leading stars as executive producers. Bateman, also known for his directing, directs the first two episodes. He reunites with his Ozark costar Laura Linney, who directed episodes 3 and 4. Ben Semanoff and Justin Kurzel direct the rest of the episodes of the series, which was created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.

Beyond Bateman and Law in the leading roles, Black Rabbit also stars Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and Robin De Jesus in its main cast. Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting also appear in the series.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jude Law as Jake, Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 108 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix also dropped a quartet of first-look images featuring Bateman and Law in action. We're used to seeing Jason Bateman clean shaven and put together for his acting roles, but Black Rabbit finds him taking on a style transformation for his new character. He has long hair and a beard, which seems to match the chaos of the role.

Bateman stars as Vince, the brother of Law's Jake Friedken, who owns the Black Rabbit restuarant and VIP lounge in New York City. Black Rabbit explores the nightlife industry of the city from the lens of these two brothers, who are unexpectedly reunited to run the business together. However, Vince's return to Jake's world brings trouble and drums up drama from the past that could threaten their future. It's the kind of gripping story that will surely have us on the edge of our seats.

Check out the official Black Rabbit synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers on two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit."

Before announcing the release date for Black Rabbit, Bateman and Law came together to tease the series during Netflix's Upfronts presentation in May 2025. It's clear by the September release date, which is right in the beginning of the fall television and prime real estate, that Netflix has high hopes for the series. We should have high hopes for the series, too, since its Bateman's first starring role in a series since Ozark and sure to be one of the year's best shows.

Netflix hasn't shared a teaser or trailer for the series, though a teaser should soon follow later this summer to further increase excitement. We'll be share to share more updates on the show as the release date gets closer. For now, check out more photos of Bateman and Law below!

Black Rabbit premieres on Thursday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Vince, Jude Law as Jake in episode 104 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit. Jude Law as Jake in episode 101 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

