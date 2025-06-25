3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in July 2025

Summer's in full swing and it's just going to get even better as it goes thanks to all the amazing new shows coming soon. The season has already kicked off on a high note on Netflix with the debut of the hot crime drama The Waterfront and continues with the final season of Squid Game. But there's a whole roster of can't-miss Netflix shows on the docket throughout July 2025.

Between the two-part final season of a fan-favorite comic-inspired series and two hilarious new comedies that will steal our hearts, Netflix won't let us down in July when it comes to exciting, binge-worthy shows. But are they all must-watches or can some of them be skipped for certain viewers? Let's take a closer look at five the best new Netflix shows coming this summer!

The Sandman. (L to R) Tom Sturridge as Dream, Umulisa Gahiga as Nada in episode 201 of The Sandman | Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2

Skip! It's time to say goodbye to The Sandman after a short two-season run. The popular Netflix original series based on the DC Comics of the same name returns with the first part of its season and final season on Thursday, July 3.

After those six episodes drop, five more arrive on Thursday, July 24. One week after part 2 concludes, Netflix will release a special bonus episode on Thursday, July 31. If you're not already a fan of The Sandman, feel free to skip this series and don't rush to catch up.

Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in Too Much on Netflix | Netflix - Reed

Too Much

Watch! While Lena Dunham's new Netflix original romantic comedy series Too Much might not be for everyone, I'm recommending it as a must-watch.

The series stars Megan Stalter as a woman going through a recent heartbreak who moves to London and seemingly falls for a red-flag musician, played by Will Sharpe. Beyond the amazing leading stars, Too Much boasts an amazing supporting cast that only adds to the hilarious comedy. Seriously, don't skip this one when it drops on July 10!

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed

Watch! Ready for another mystery-thriller limited series? We simply can't get enough of these bite-sized series that offer thrilling cliffhangers and captivating drama. Untamed is the next title that's surely going to burn up Netflix when it's released on July 17.

The series stars Eric Bana as a special agent for the National Parks Service who's investigating a shocking murder that begins to drudge up all kinds of secrets. For six episodes, we're going to be unable to look away from our screens!

The Hunting Wives

Watch! While it remains to be seen how The Hunting Wives will be branded when it's released, the former Starz series was saved by Netflix at the last minute and will make its premiere on Monday, July 21.

Based on the book of the same name by May Cobb, the drama series takes place in Texas as a newbie in town becomes close with the wives in her neighborhood and discovers a world full of murder, secrets, and mystery. The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Chrissy Metz, Jamie Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes.

Leanne. (L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #103 of Leanne | Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2024

Leanne

Skip! If you're looking for even more laughs, then Netflix isn't ending July without the premiere of another new original comedy series. Leanne Morgan stars in the eponymous sitcom Leanne, which comes from Chuck Lorre.

The series centers on a woman who finds herself suddenly starting over in life when she wasn't expecting to. While Leanne's sure to be a crowd pleaser with its 16-episode season premiering on Thursday, July 31, those who don't love multi-cam sitcoms should save this one for those of us who do.

