Black Rabbit season 1 episode 7 recap: The truth about Jake and Vince's dad's death

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 7 on Netflix from this point forward. Trigger warning: Domestic violence.

After the action-packed culmination of the series' opening flash forward, Black Rabbit episode 7 gives us a brief reprieve with a flashback to Jake and Vince's parents Dick and Sheila dancing. However, the moment turns dark when he becomes controlling and abusive. Vince overhears his father beating his mother and creeps down the stairs and watches. Through tears, he begs his dad to stop, but Dick continues. From upstairs, Vince drops his dad's bowling ball on his head, instantly killing him.

The episode returns to the chaos at the Black Rabbit in present day as the staff tends to Wes and Tony, and Jake removes the mask from Junior's dead body. Meanwhile, Vince is still on the run through the city. He trades a piece of jewelry for a prepaid phone. Jake speaks with the police about the robber that got away. Obviously, he knows it was Vince, but he doesn't say that. Vince calls Jake, and Jake is furious. But Vince asks his brother to get Gen out of town before Vince leaves.

Detective Seung arrives on the scene and starts asking questions about whether Jake could be involved. It won't look good when the police discover that Jake has left the scene. He's rushed to Val's house to insist that she and Hunter leave the city. After Seung identifies Junior, she speaks with Mancuso. The flashback continues, and it's revealed Vince's mom called Mancuso to get rid of Dick's body to save Vince. Jake was never told that Vince killed their father.

Does Wes die in the Black Rabbit robbery shooting?

For some reason, Vince still plans to hand over the jewelry to make some many, as if it won't be connected back to the robbery. Gen refuses to join Val and Hunter to leave the city. She doesn't want to run like her dad, even though it's not a smart time to make that distinction. Jake next turns to Campbell for help with what to do. He advises him on what to say about running from the scene and tells him to visit Wes and Tony at the hospital. Campbell also lays out the options for Vince.

Following through with his plan, Vince goes to Junior's guy to deliver the jewelry as chaos erupts in the hospital waiting room among the Black Rabbit staff. Roxie confronts Jake about who he called when he ran out of the restaurant. She doesn't believe that he went to see his son, throwing the fact that he deleted security footage in his face. After hearing that, Seung pulls Jake aside. When she shows him a photo of Junior, he claims that he doesn't know who he is. He's a good liar.

Seung found a paper with what looks like a code to a safe. She also asks why he left the scene, and he says he was scared. Jake's terrified when he learns that Seung knows he received a call from an unsolicited number after the shooting and was on the call for five minutes. She presents him with an opportunity to tell the truth, but he doesn't. Clearly, she's aware that he knows more than he's letting on. Who knows what would have happened if he had just shared everything he knew?

While Hymie takes his time checking the jewelry, he receives a call and Vince is spooked. On the security footage, he sees Mancuso entering the building. Vince holds Hymie at gunpoint as he puts money in his bag. On his way out, Vince avoids a gunshot from Mancuso and his guy, forcing him to hide out from them. He makes it out of the building and he's back on the run in the city. Elsewhere, Babbit approaches Gen asking for her dad and threatens to kill her if she doesn't join him.

Even though he isn't honest with the cops, Jake suggests to Estelle that the situation was his fault beyond Wes trying to save his life. He's interrupted by a call from Gen, and Babbit threatens Gen's life if he doesn't tell him where Vince is. Jake meets Babbit and Mancuso in the hospital parking garage, and they force him to help find Vince, who is in Times Square. Vince sees a news billboard announcing Wes' death. Once again, the stakes just got even higher.

