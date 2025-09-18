Black Rabbit season 1 episode 8 recap: Do Jake and Vince survive Mancuso's wrath?

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 8 on Netflix from this point forward. Trigger warning: Suicide.

The aftermath of the robbery shooting cools down in Black Rabbit episode 8 with an opening flashback to simpler times during the early days of putting the team together for restaurant. But that's all in the past now as everything looks to be on the brink of falling apart for good. Macuso wants Jake to call Vince. He's making a deal to hand Vince over to save Gen and his family. During the call, Vince gives his location. Jake's torn up about what he's doing. It's an emotional goodbye.

Jake tries to call Vince back to warn him, but he already threw his prepaid phone in a trash can. Before heading out, Vince stop's by Matt's bar and Mancuso meets him there, shooting Matt dead. He and Babbit hold Vince at gunpoint and brings up the past about Vince's dad. Vince asks if he can have one last drink and line of cocaine before he's killed. Knowing that the cocaine Matt his is laced with something, he shoves the bag in Babbit's face while Mancuso prepares the drink.

Vince runs out of the bar with the bag as Babbit falls to the ground. Jake pulls up just in time to pick up Vince, though Mancuso shoots at Jake's car. When they pull over, Vince yells at Jake for not getting Gen out of the city, but Jake promises Vince a way to get out of the country with help from Campbell and some blackmail about the copies of the security footage. They have to make a stop at the restaurant to grab the flash drive, just as Seung gets an ID on Vince. The clock is ticking!

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Vince, Jude Law as Jake in episode 108 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit ending explained

In the car ride to the Black Rabbit, Jake receives an alert on his phone and hears a report on the radio that there's an immediate warrant out for Vince's arrest. They hit a roadblock and are forced to go the rest of the way on foot, but television screens in the city show Vince's photo. A cop chases them until they find a hiding place in a Chinese restaurant for a brief pause. Back on the street, they're able to shake the cop, but it's still touch and go as they return to the Black Rabbit.

When they have a chance to rest at the bar, Vince reflects on Jake having the heart to help him out after everything that has happened. He regrets putting Jake in this position and he doesn't even want to run anymore. Vince wants Jake to get away from him and be free. Finally, Vince admits to killing their father. As it turns out, Jake already knew because he watched him drop the bowling ball. They both kept the secret from each other. Jake insists to Vince isn't a bad person and won't leave him.

Vince asks Jake to put the money in a safe for Gen in the future. As Jake goes upstairs to put the money in the safe, Vince picks up his phone. When Jake returns downstairs, Vince is gone. He finds him on the roof turning himself in, but Jake wants to face this together. Jake turns his back to reflect on the situation, and when he turns around, he sees Vince on the edge of the roof. He falls backward to his death. Jake later watches as the medical teams takes his brother's body away.

Jake hands the flash drive over to Detective Seung, but he doesn't get in trouble. When Jake returns home to his apartment, Mancuso is waiting for him and places a gun to his head. He cries when he signs that Vince has died, and Mancuso unexpectedly comforts him and then leaves. After the funeral, he apologizes to Estelle, who has waiting outside the cemetery. The series ends with Jake listening to tapes of him and Vince, Jules getting arrested, and Roxie opening a restaurant with Tony called Anna's. Jake now works as a waiter and bartender at a different restaurant.

Watch Black Rabbit only on Netflix.