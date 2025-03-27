It’s hard to imagine a world where Titus Welliver isn’t Harry Bosch. He’s inhabited the role for more than a decade. I remember first seeing him in the part when Prime Video used to put pilots out for public consumption—and voting.

Through 68 episodes over the course of seven seasons, he was that character in the main series, Bosch. He created an indelible mark on the television landscape, so it was a joy to see him continue in a spin-off, Bosch: Legacy. This new series picked up the action where the former left off, but was created for a new spin-off streaming service, Freevee.

As Bosch: Legacy turns the page for its third and final season, Freevee is no more. Once again, Harry Bosch is plying his trade for Prime Video and it’s time for fans to savor the final 10 hours we have with Harry, Maddie (Madison Linz) and Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rodgers). Let’s dive in to the recap and review. SPOILERS BELOW.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video

Honey Chandler is a target

As we pick up in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 1 "The Smog Cutter," we jump eight months ahead. At the end of season 2, Chandler announced a run for District Attorney. As we pick up, she’s in a heated race. She’s never been a favorite of the police force, which makes things harder. But she’s gaining steam in the polls as the election nears.

Chandler gets a visit from Frank Sheehan (Jamie McShane), a familiar face to long-time fans of the Bosch universe. He was a corrupt cop who lost his job—and went to prison—thanks to Chandler as part of the original series’ fourth season. He lost his pension and five years of his life. Now that he’s out, he wants Chandler’s help to get a payday from the city. She declines but that isn’t the end.

Chandler reaches out to Bosch, who in turn looks into things. When Chandler gets a brick through her car window, Bosch suggests turning to the police to improve the relationship. They don’t take her case or request for additional security at an upcoming event seriously. Bosch keeps following Sheehan, leading to a confrontation. Bosch asks him to stay away, but it doesn’t go well.

Later, Bosch and Mo (Chang) break into Sheehan’s apartment. There isn’t much there, leading Bosch to suspect Sheehan might seek revenge in a suicide mission. At Chandler’s campaign event with the Mayor, he’s proven right. Sheehan makes his move, but Bosch is ready. Rather than go back to prison, Sheehan ends it all, leaving the premier on a down note.

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Other storylines taking shape

While Sheehan and Chandler’s campaign get the bulk of our time, other threads are in motion. When last we left off, Maddie got a call from Preston Borders (Chris Browning) indicating that her father had him kill Kurt Dockweiler in prison. She confronted her father, but we didn’t learn much.

Early in the episode, it’s clear that Bosch denied doing it and Maddie believes him. Now, that recorded call has reached the Los Angeles Police Department. It’s been eight months, and there is concern about why Maddie never reported it. Now, Detective Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon), who has a history with Bosch, has been asked to investigate and see where it goes.

As Jimmy digs in, there is mounting evidence. Seems Borders had a burner phone he used to call his wife and one other person. That other person lives in the Hollywood Hills, in the neighborhood where Bosch resides. Jimmy is putting his ducks in a row, but it’s clear the investigation is closing in on Bosch, which could have ramifications for Maddie.

While we got no movement on the story, we know that Mo had to cut a deal with the Feds, too. That could put more pressure—and more scrutiny—on Bosch. Either way, he’s going to have to work to clear his name this final season.

In the other developing story, Maddie and her partner Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez) are called to the scene of a robbery. It looks like a clever, ongoing crew. Maddie and Vasquez spend time digging into it but it’s clear this is going to play out over a few more episodes.

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Thoughts on Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 1

It’s always great to have new episodes of Bosch: Legacy. I love the crisp writing from creator/showrunner Eric Overmyer, and this episode was no exception. We balance picking up the threads of the last season, moving forward, setting up the ongoing stories, and delivering an engaging premier storyline. The way it played out with Sheehan was gripping and unexpected, leading to a great final act.

I also liked the way we picked up some threads from the finale and left others to be explored, especially the situation with Mo. It adds an extra layer of intrigue to his work with Bosch, particularly the tasks that skirt the line of legality. The performances were solid, and it was fun to have McShane and Calderon back in the mix in the Bosch universe.

Welliver is exceptional in this part. I’m not ready to say goodbye but, fortunately, we have nine more hours to see how his story plays out.

Bosch: Legacy releases new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide reviews and recaps each week!