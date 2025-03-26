Don't miss the final episodes of Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video (Season 3 release schedule)

We can't believe we're saying this, but it's almost time to say goodbye to Bosch: Legacy with the premiere of season 3 very soon. We've been on an action-filled and emotional journey with this franchise since 2014 when the original series, Bosch, first debuted. Now, we must prepare to say farewell as the third season approaches. When is that happening?

When to watch Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy premieres Thursday, March 27, 2024 with the first four episodes on Prime Video. Just like its predecessors, the final season has a total of 10 episodes. However after premiere day, don't expect the same release schedule. The series will then move to two new episodes each week until the grand finale on Thursday, April 17. We broke it all down for you below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 27 Episode 2 March 27 Episode 3 March 27 Episode 4 March 27 Episode 5 April 3 Episode 6 April 3 Episode 7 April 10 Episode 8 April 10 Episode 9 April 17 Episode 10 (series finale) April 17

The streamer releases new content at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, and that's when you'll be able to start watching new episodes every week. I'm not a huge fan of the four-episode drop honestly, that's a lot and I don't understand why it couldn't be split into two and two like the rest of the season. It doesn't make sense to me. And that's also just going to make it much harder to watch when the show returns because of the late-night release! Here's when installments come out based on your time zone:

Release by time zone:

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

What to expect in the final season

There's a lot that went down in the season 2 finale, and that informs where the story goes next. We saw Harry Bosch discover who killed Lexi Parks, his daughter Maddie gets news that her abductor Kurt Dockweiler overdosed in prison and died, and perhaps Harry set it up. So what happens next leading up the Bosch: Legacy series finale? Find out with the synopsis shared below:

"Season Three of Bosch: Legacy is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies."

Bosch: Legacy season 3 stars Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler, Stephen A. Chang as Mo, Denize Sanches as Det. Reina Vasquez, Scott Klace as Sgt. John Mankiewicz, Gregory Scott Cummins as Det. “Crate” Moore, and more.

It's definitely going to be hard to say goodbye not just to this series, but the franchise as a whole. But, at least the show has gotten the chance to end the story with a heads up, hopefully bringing us fans a satisfying conclusion.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 premieres Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Prime Video.