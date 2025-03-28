Over the years we’ve seen Bosch (Titus Welliver) in action. He’s a tenacious detective who works hard to protect those in his sphere. He’s dedicated to justice, but he isn’t above bending the rules to get there. But how far would he go?

This final season on Prime Video is focusing on his possible involvement with the death of Kurt Dockweiler. While we don’t want to believe he’d cross the line—and he’s certainly denied it—are there doubts? Maddie (Madison Linz) seems to have some doubts. Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 3, "God Sees," is the shortest of the season so far, sought to perhaps cast more doubts. Let's get into the recap and review. SPOILERS BELOW.

Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Det. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The LAPD is close to closing in

There is a lot going on in the show, but the case against Bosch took center stage. It’s also making an impact on Honey Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) run for District Attorney. She’s been close to Bosch, who is a trusted advisor and client. That’s something her opponent uses against her this week.

With Jimmy (Paul Calderon) closing in, he turns to District Attorney Archer (Jim Holmes) to get a Grand Jury convened. He’s still keeping the investigation quiet, but he believes Preston Borders (Chris Browning) has a story to tell. It seems that story might implicate Bosch. Though most of what he’s got is circumstantial. Bosch helped a fellow prisoner, Curtis Dignan (Eddie Steeples) gets released. A burner phone is pinging another burner phone near where Bosch lives. There are cash withdrawals that seem to match deposits for Borders, though Bosch himself didn’t make the deposits.

But when Archer faces off against Chandler in a live radio debate, things go off the rails. While he’s losing the point and the debate, Archer decides to paint Chandler in a corner. He announces that her head of security is under investigation for murder. It throws her for a loop but also gives Bosch a heads up and hampers the LAPD investigation.

Bosch immediately looks to give Maddie a heads up, but things are frosty between them. Maddie is still shaken by the story about her father at war. She’s also been warned to keep quiet about the investigation and worries she, too, might be in the crosshairs. When her father turns up, things don’t get much better.

We’ve seen Maddie and Bosch go through rough periods before. This feels like another of those periods, and something that we’ll see play out in this final season. Bosch, meanwhile, reacts by turning to Chandler for help and putting pressure on Dignan. How will this all play out? We’re getting closer to the truth, which hopefully will set Bosch free.

The Gallagher family

There are two other cases that take up time this week. The first is Bosch’s hunt for answers about the Gallagher family. We begin and end the episode seeing that the family was abducted from their family cabin. But who took them and why? That’s unclear. The authorities are no closer to that information, but Bosch is still digging.

After reassuring Siobahn Murphy (Orla Brady) to keep the faith, he turns to digging into her son-in-law, Stephen Gallagher (Matthew Downs). Seems that a large sum has gone missing from his business. Bosch interviews two associates (Dale Dickey and Michael Reilly Burke) who give the same story. Stephen embezzled the money and tried to cover it up. They’ve turned the information over to the police.

But Bosch suspects there is more to the story. He pushes them to see if they break. Thanks to a secret listening device, Bosch and Mo (Chang) learn the two are hiding something and it pertains to an upcoming deal. Bosch and Mo follow them to the deal and get footage. But what are they doing, and how does it relate to the missing Gallagher family? That’s something that will, hopefully, be answered in the near future.

Meanwhile, our armed thieves (Andrea Cortes, Jesse Gallegos, and Tommy Martinez) are still going strong. They’ve wisely switched up cars, but they are at odds about who to go after and how to split the money. That leads to a questionable job that puts more heat on them. Maddie and Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) are on the case, but it’s slow progress so far.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 3 is more focused

This was the shortest episode of the season so far, coming in at just over 40 minutes. There was a lot packed in, but it was more focused than the previous week. Most of it is centered on the case against Bosch and how Archer is trying to use it to win a tight election. Will that pay off? It seems his outburst had an impact on the polls but might have given Bosch an edge.

I like the way this is all playing out. I can’t help but think some of these storylines that feel distinct might come together in some way. More than anything, I’m hoping that we get more information that clears Bosch. I want to believe he’s still our hero, and I’m hoping we wrap the series with him and Maddie in a good place as this is the final season.

Bosch: Legacy releases new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide reviews and recaps each week!