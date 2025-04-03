Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5 recap: The end game comes into view

Throughout the series, and the original series, the moments between father and daughter have been some of the most emotionally rewarding. This year, we’ve seen that parent-child bond in two storylines. During Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5, titled “F***ing Politics,” we needed those moments between Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Maddie (Madison Lintz), and Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and her daughter Michelle (Aisha Kabia). It was a rough one. Let’s dive into the recap and review of the episode, SPOILERS BELOW!

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in BOSCH: LEGACY | Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Parents and children

For much of the season, Maddie has wrestled with what her father might have done to Kurt Dockweiler. In fact, we were at a point early in the last episode where Maddie started to think Bosch was lying about having Dockweiler killed. But the truth about Preston Borders (Chris Browning) came to light in the events that closed the fourth episode. That seemed to put to bed Maddie’s doubts about her father. But it didn’t end her issues.

As we begin, Maddie is meeting with Internal Affairs. She has to explain the call and her actions in the aftermath. She tells the truth and leaves it in their hands. Bosch is there waiting when she comes out. Maddie thinks he’s just there to offer support, but Bosch has a confession. While he didn’t contact Borders, and he didn’t want Dockweiler killed, he did make a call. He used a prisoner—presumably Curtis Dignan (Eddie Steeples)—to put the word out to make Dockweiler’s time difficult. It was that act, Bosch believes, that put the wheels in motion. Maddie isn’t pleased, and the rift returns.

But it doesn’t last long. Bosch has a lot on his hands. Finbar McShane (Michael Reilly Burke) is in the wind. The police still think the Gallagher family fled, but Bosch suspects they’re dead. He and Mo (Chang) work to prove that theory. It leads them to a grave and the truth Bosch knew in his heart but hoped would be different.

Bosch has to deliver the devastating news to his client, Siobahn Murphy (Orla Brady). It takes a toll on him. When Maddie sees the news, she knows her father will be hurting. She has Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) cover as she goes to find Bosch. He is a bit broken, and she is there for him. It’s one of the sweeter scenes in an episode that was a bit of a downer.

Another set of sweeter scenes come between Chandler and Michelle. We see them campaigning together as the election approaches. But it’s the day of that solidified this as one of the more endearing relationships. As Chandler awaits the vote, fretting about her fate, Michelle is there to offer a word of support and encouragement. Chandler wins the election, but the work is yet to come.

Finding the thieves

Most of the episode for Maddie and Vasquez centers on their big case. They find a lead about one of the thieves, Victoria (Andrea Cortes) and where she’s off-loading the goods. They bait a trap and wait for her to arrive. But when Victoria arrives with Albert (Tommy Martinez), she suspects it’s a trap. She makes a false 9-1-1 call and gets Maddie and Vasquez to break cover. In the aftermath, Victoria tells Albert they need to cool things off for a while, but will it work?

Just when we think we’re done with the story for the week, we get our biggest twist yet. Vasquez arrives at her mother’s house for a family dinner. She heads out to help her nephew carry in the food and who do we see but Albert. Turns out the theme of family is going to persist throughout all phases of this final season of Bosch: Legacy.

Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Det. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Putting Borders to bed

After the events of last week, Jimmy (Paul Calderon) is ready to wrap up the investigation and clear Bosch. The District Attorney, Archer (Jim Holmes), would prefer he take his time. If the case drags on, it’s better for Archer’s election chances. That doesn’t sit right with Jimmy.

Jimmy and his partner (Miles Gaston Villanueva) dig in. They find Borders’ wife (Juliet Landau) and offer her a deal for testimony. With Archer still dragging his heels, Jimmy slips a copy of his investigation to the Los Angeles Times. The ensuing article clears Bosch, helps Chandler, and enrages Archer. It’s the right thing to do and, Jimmy feels, something right out of Bosch’s playbook.

Bosch and Jimmy meet for a drink. It’s a good time of burying the hatchet between these two, who have come to respect one another. It’s a nice moment, one Bosch suggests they should do again soon. But they won’t get the chance.

As the episode closes, Jimmy hits a taco stand. While he’s waiting on his order, the stand is robbed. Then the assailant turns on him. Before Jimmy can do much, he’s shot in the head, falling on the street as we cut to black.

Siobhan Murphy (Orla Brady) and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Thoughts on episode 5

Some weeks, you just get a gut punch. That’s certainly what it felt like this week. We’ve known that Gallagher family was gone, but seeing their mass grave and its impact on Bosch was rough. Seeing him have to tell Siobahn, ending her remaining hope, was tough. And seeing Jimmy fall at the end was another blow on top of it all. But it puts the wheels in motion for the rest of the season as we hit the mid-point.

Chandler won the election, but she’ll quickly be embroiled in this case involving Jimmy. I suspect his death isn’t a straightforward case of robbery gone wrong, and that will likely force her to make some tough decisions. That’s especially tricky given her icy relationship with the police.

Meanwhile, I suspect Bosch will be involved in Jimmy’s case, but also in the hunt for Finbar McShane. He’ll want to see justice done and he’ll want to get his man, one more time. I doubt the show would leave us without some resolution there.

Finally, the big reveal about Albert and Vasquez should have some ripples. Maddie and Vasquez are hot on the trail of this crew. Victoria has urged caution, but it doesn’t seem like her partners have much patience. A reckoning is coming, and it’s going to hit close to home for Vasquez.

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy drop Thursdays on Prime Video. We’ll be recapping episodes each week!