Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6 recap: The hunt for justice begins

We ended the fifth episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video on a whirlwind. Bosch (Titus Welliver) found the Gallagher family and broke the news to Siobahn (Orla Brady), Chandler (Mimi Rogers) won the election as District Attorney, and Jimmy (Paul Calderon) buried the hatchet with Bosch then found himself on the wrong side of a bullet. Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6, "Broken Order," wasted no time picking up the pieces. Let’s dive into the action. SPOILERS BELOW.

The hunt for a killer

The episode picks up one month later. While serving the homeless, a pair spot Diego Para (Esteban Carmona), the suspect in Jimmy’s murder. They know he’s been robbing taco trucks, and they believe he escalated to murder. The police quickly snap him up and we’re taken to a press conference.

Chief Hughes (Sophina Brown) and Chandler lead the press conference. Meanwhile Bosch and Maddie (Madison Lintz) watch the news while having a drink. It seems like a win to Maddie, but Bosch is more cynical. He’s not really in a good place, but more on that later.

Still, Chandler wants the case to be airtight and it’s not. There’s a video that casts doubt, and Para is adamant that while he had rolled taco trucks, he’s not a killer. Chandler turns to Bosch to double-check the investigator’s work while Chief Hughes is breathing down her neck to file charges.

Bosch and Mo (Chang) dig into the case. They find some irregularities. That includes the fact the camera that would have caught the crime has been tampered with just hours prior. That leads Bosch to tell Chandler he believes Jimmy was executed. That leaves her with a big problem moving forward.

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The follow home burglaries

Meanwhile, Maddie and Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) are on the hunt for their follow home thieves. It’s been a cooling off period, but things are about to heat up. And they’re about to take a turn.

Nestor (Jesse Gallegos) is bored and wants some action. Albert (Tommy Martinez) thinks enough time has passed, too. But Victoria (Andrea Cortes) is concerned. Still, she relents and agrees to let Nestor find a place to offload the good from their last job. It backfires as the clerk at the pawn shop turns him in, giving Maddie and Vasquez confirmation that Nestor is their man, connecting him back to Victoria.

Still, Maddie and Vasquez are sure someone else is involved. They decide to put the heat on Victoria with an in-person meeting while tapping her phone. After their visit, she sets a meeting in the park. Maddie and Vasquez follow, setting up surveillance. There, she meets with Albert. Vasquez spots him and realizes it’s her nephew. She keeps it from Maddie, which will likely come back to bite them both in the future.

Still on the hunt for justice

While most of the focus was on the hunt for the truth about Jimmy’s death and Maddie and Vasquez pursuing their heist crew, we dipped in on a few other storylines. Turns out Chandler hasn’t let go of her hunt for justice for the son of the diner owner. She has Mo doing some digging on Councilman Currey (Jeremy Glazer). Nothing comes of it this week, but it won’t stay that way.

Bosch also hasn’t given up the hunt for Finbar McShane (Michael Reilly Burke). There aren’t any leads, but Bosch remains committed. He also keeps checking in on Siobahn. Her grief combined with his rage and disillusionment have him committed to finding the truth. He wants his man. He wants justice. And I think we’re going to get it at some point.

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

My thoughts on Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 6 is more open-ended than episode 5, which was also released this week. If the last episode set the wheels in motion for the end game, this was more about increasing the stakes and making progress. Vasquez is going to have a hard decision to make in the future, and it looks like Maddie might have one to make about her partner as well.

Meanwhile, the two big, defining cases that remain for Bosch are about getting justice. He wants to be sure Jimmy’s real killer is found and prosecuted. That outcome has big stakes for Chandler, too, and could well lead them both down a rabbit hole. Bosch also wants justice for Siobahn. They’ve connected and the toll of the Gallagher case is clearly weighing on him.

He’s not sleeping. He’s snapping at people. After years of cases that left him struggling and broken, I’m worrying this might be the final straw. Only four episodes remain, which isn’t much time for Bosch to make things right. But I hope he does.

New episodes of Bosch: Legacy drop Thursdays on Prime Video. We’ll be recapping episodes each week!