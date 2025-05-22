Bosch: Legacy spinoff Ballard releases on Prime Video sooner than you think

We might've just said goodbye to Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in Bosch: Legacy's third and final season, but it looks like we'll be seeing him again in the upcoming spinoff, Ballard. The new series shifts the spotlight to LAPD detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), but fans can expect Bosch to still play a key role as a mentor and ally in this next chapter of the franchise.

Back in April 2025, we learned that Ballard would be premiering on Prime Video this summer. Now, we have an official release date, and the good news is that we won't have to wait too long to see the series. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, you can expect all 10 episodes of Ballard season 1 to drop on Prime Video. That's right! Fans of the Bosch franchise will be able to binge the entire season in one go without having to wait week to week. This is quite different from how Bosch: Legacy was released on Amazon Freevee, which followed a staggered weekly rollout format that kept viewers coming back for more each week.

While Prime Video sometimes follows a weekly format for its original shows, it looks like Ballard is going the binge-worthy route, a treat for fans who prefer to dive straight into the action without delays. We were first introduced to Maggie Q's Renée Ballard in the Bosch: Legacy series finale. Now, she gets to take center stage as the lead of her own series, stepping into the spotlight with a fresh perspective on justice and policing in Los Angeles.

Titus Welliver and Maggie Q in Ballard | Prime Video

Ballard is executive produced by Jet Wilkinson, Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hofmann. It's based on New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly's book series and centers around Renée as she heads the LAPD’s new, under-resourced cold case unit.

With relentless determination and compassion, she tackles some of the city’s toughest, long-unsolved cases. But as she digs deeper into decades-old crimes, she ends up uncovering a dangerous conspiracy within the department itself. With the support of her loyal volunteer team and retired detective and ally Harry Bosch, Renée finds herself having to confront mounting threats endangering both her team and her own life.

Joining Q and Welliver in the spinoff's cast are Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary, Shrinking), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky), Michael Mosley (The Calling, The Sinner), Rebecca Field (The Residence, All Rise), Victoria Moroles (Grey's Anatomy, Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.), Ricardo Chavira (Will Trent), Noah Bean (NCIS: Hawai'i, The Endgame), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall).

Now that we have an official release date, Prime Video should be releasing an official trailer soon. The streaming giant will likely release it closer to the show's premiere, probably sometime in June.