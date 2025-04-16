Prime Video surprises fans with Bosch: Legacy spinoff teaser and release window

We’ve got the first look at the new Bosch spinoff, so say hello to Renee Ballard!

Bosch was one of Prime Video’s first original series when it launched in 2014. Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, it followed Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an LAPD detective involved in various cases. The series did a good job adapting storylines from the books while weaving in original plotlines with a fine supporting cast.

The series ended in 2021 after seven seasons but was immediately followed by Bosch: Legacy. This series continued with Bosch leaving the LAPD to be a private eye. There was also a focus on Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), becoming a cop herself. That series is set to end Thursday, April 17, after three seasons.

Those last episodes will introduce another popular Connelly character, Renee Ballard. Played by Maggie Q, the detective’s role in Bosch: Legacy is unknown for now, but we do have a look at her own big spinoff!

See Renee Ballard in action

Amazon surprised many by announcing not only a release window for Ballard this summer but also a teaser trailer ahead of the Bosch: Legacy finale. And yes, Titus Welliver does make an appearance.

The show follows Ballard, who gets into some sort of scandal on the job. She’s now working for the LAPD’s new cold case division, trying to solve long-ago murders with almost zero budget or support.

“Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination,” the show’s synopsis reads. “When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

The teaser shows Ballard trying to handle a mysterious case and bad feelings from the public and her fellow cops. She also seems unhappy that “Harry f—ing Bosch” is involved in the case.

The cast also includes Michael Mosley as Ted, “a reserve officer who has been assigned to cold cases to keep an eye on Ballard”; Amy Hill as Tutu, “Ballard’s spunky grandma”; Rebecca Field as Colleen, “an enthusiastic and eccentric volunteer”; Victoria Moroles as Martina, “a savvy legal intern”; John Carroll Lynch as Thomas Laffont, “Renee’s former partner who un-retires to help her run the Cold Case Department”, and Courtney Taylor as Samira Parker, “a wary ex-cop who returns to the force at her former mentor Ballard’s behest.”

Maggie Q is well suited for the role. The actress came to fame in the CW action-thriller Nikita and added on parts in Designated Survivor and other roles. She’s perfect for the tough-as-nails Ballard, who also has a sensitive side and is compelling for the lead.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but the teaser hints that Ballard will continue the Bosch legacy on Prime Video for another fantastic crime drama!

Bosch: Legacy streams on Prime Video. Ballard premieres on Prime Video this summer.