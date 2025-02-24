Bridgerton fans think a star just spilled the season 5 lead

Bridgerton season 4 isn't even out yet, and fans are already buzzing with speculation about who could be the lead in a potential season 5. Yes, you read that right. Bridgerton season 5 has not been confirmed yet, but fans are convinced that one of the show's stars may have just almost spilled the beans on who could be taking the spotlight next if there were to be a fifth installment. This Bridgerton family member is a beloved character by fans, and many have been waiting for their love story to be told.

It all happened at the Bridgerton Season of Love event on Feb. 14. Luke Thompson, who is known for playing Benedict Bridgerton in the hit period drama series, spoke with an interviewer on the red carpet. When asked about his thoughts on being the lead for the fourth season, his response was a bit hesitant, leaving fans wondering if he may have almost accidentally revealed more than intended.

(L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

He began his response by expressing how amazing it was to be the new lead, mentioning that he had recently discussed the same topic with his Bridgerton co-stars Claudia Jessie and Florence Hunt. Sounds like a regular response, right? However, after mentioning Jessie's name, he hesitated slightly and even scratched his head, appearing a bit nervous. It almost seemed as if he was about to say something else, but realized within a span of a second that he might have been on the verge of revealing too much.

His brief hesitation and nervous gesture didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who quickly began speculating that he may have almost accidentally hinted at Claudia Jessie—who plays Eloise Bridgerton—being the lead for season 5. While Thompson didn't explicitly state in the interview that Jessie would be the new lead, as that would be a major spoiler, fans couldn't help but read into his reaction. The way he seemingly caught himself mid-thought and tried to redirect the conversation only fueled suspicions.

Could it be that we'll finally see the quick-witted and free-spirited Eloise Bridgerton's love story take center stage in a potential Bridgerton season 5? Fans certainly seem to think so! After Thompson’s recent interview slip-up, speculation is running wild that Jessie’s character could be next in line for a swoon-worthy romance.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are already buzzing with excitement over the possibility of seeing Eloise step into the spotlight. It would make perfect sense for her to take the lead, considering Colin’s love story with Penelope unfolded in season 3, and Benedict’s romance with Sophie is set to be explored in season 4.

While the show has deviated from the book order, if it were to realign with the original timeline, Eloise’s love story with Sir Phillip Crane would be the natural next step. After all, she’s one of the last remaining older Bridgerton siblings still waiting for her moment in the spotlight. If not her, then it would definitely have to be Francesca Bridgerton's love story with Michaela Stirling. I guess we'll have to wait to find out!

