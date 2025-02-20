Bridgerton star’s reduced season 4 role isn’t as concerning as fans might think

We're still buzzing from all the exciting details that were revealed about Bridgerton season 4 during the Season of Love 2025 virtual fan event last week. However, there’s some chatter brewing among fans who aren’t exactly thrilled with the casting decisions for this season, particularly when it comes to one beloved star's reduced role.

For quite a while, it was unclear whether Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley would reprise their roles as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) for the fourth season of the period drama. It wasn’t until August 2024 that Bailey confirmed his return, and just recently, fans were thrilled to learn that Ashley will also be returning. However, they also quickly noticed that instead of being cast as a series regular like in the previous two seasons, Ashley’s role was downgraded to "additional key cast." Bailey, on the other hand, remains a series regular for the fourth season.

While this type of role isn't necessarily a setback for Ashley, it's easy to see why fans might feel disappointed by the change. This basically means that while her Kate character will still contribute to the storyline for season 4, she may not appear as prominently as the primary characters. This doesn't sound good, right? It might sound concerning, but we’d say not to worry too much. It doesn’t seem all that different from her role in season 3, and she was a series regular then.

You’re probably wondering what we mean by this, so let us explain. Ashley was cast as a series regular for Bridgerton season 3 but only appeared in three episodes. Typically, series regulars appear in many more episodes than just three. Interestingly, Sam Phillips, who portrayed Lord Debling in season 3, was listed as additional key cast and appeared in the same number of episodes as Ashley.

This raises the question: does being labeled a series regular really matter if the amount of screen time isn’t always significantly more than that of someone in a lesser role? This could be the case for Bridgerton season 4 as well. It’s possible that Ashley may still appear more despite her reduced role. After all, she’s listed as additional key cast, just like Phillips was last season. So, who’s to say how much screen time she’ll actually have in the new season? She might appear just as often as Bailey, even though he's a series regular.

I guess we'll have to wait until Bridgerton season 4 is released to find out. Unfortunately, the new installment won't be coming out until sometime in 2026. We'll get back to you with the official release date once it's announced.