Bridgerton season 4 episode 2 recap: Benedict's search for the Lady in Silver

In the first episode of Bridgerton season 4, Benedict meets Sophie for the first time at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball. Sparks fly instantly, and the two hit it off, but their evening is abruptly cut short when Sophie says she has to get home in a hurry. Benedict is left confused, unaware that Sophie isn’t actually a noblewoman as he had assumed.

She’s been hiding her true identity to safely navigate the high‑society scene. He doesn’t even catch her name before she disappears, leaving behind only a single glove. Will Benedict be able to track her down and unravel the mystery of the woman who stole his heart, or will her secrets and society’s rigid expectations keep them apart? Let's move on to the second episode, titled "Time Transfixed," to see what happens next!

Sophie's backstory is revealed

The second episode opens with Benedict in his office sketching a portrait of Sophie. He can't get her out of his head after their chance encounter at the masquerade ball. The episode then shifts to a flashback, showing Sophie secretly getting ready for Lady Bridgerton's ball with the help of several of Lady Penwood’s other attendants. Sophie chooses to wear a vintage dress that belonged to Lady Penwood's late husband’s sister, paired with one of Lady Penwood’s heels. The flashback then wraps up.

Back in the present, Sophie is busy with her maid duties when Lady Penwood calls for her. She's upset about scuffs on her heels, which she has never worn. These are the very same heels that Sophie wore to the ball. Lady Penwood then orders Sophie to polish and restitch her and Rosamund's shoe collections. Although Sophie doesn't have the time with her other duties, she has no choice but to comply. The episode then cuts to another flashback. This time, we're shown the day that Sophie meets Lady Penwood, Rosamund, and Posy.

In the flashback, a young Sophie is ecstatic to meet her new stepmother and stepsisters. While Lady Penwood seems friendly at first, that all changes when Lord Penwood introduces Sophie as his ward. Lady Penwood promises Lord Penwood that she'll care for Sophie as if she were her own, but the warmth quickly fades when he walks away. She glances at Sophie with a look of disgust before turning on her heel.

Once the flashback wraps up, we're taken to Lady Penwood's estate. While cleaning up Lady Penwood and Rosamund's shoes, Sophie speaks to the other workers who helped her get ready for the ball. Their names are Irma and Alfie. Sophie reveals to them that she met Benedict at the ball and hit it off, but it was just a moment. She doesn't expect anything to come of it, nor to see him again. Irma and Alfie look at her, raising their eyebrows in mild skepticism before returning to their duties.

The episode then takes us to Queen Charlotte's grand palace, where she plays chess with Lady Danbury. They also talk about the masquerade ball. Lady Danbury isn't the happiest person because Queen Charlotte denied her request to step back from society. She tries to get her to talk about it, but Queen Charlotte changes the subject.

Their conversation is interrupted when one of Queen Charlotte's ladies-in-waiting enters the room. She wants to take a temporary leave because she's pregnant, but Queen Charlotte dismisses her altogether. After watching Queen Charlotte easily approve the woman’s removal from court, Lady Danbury can’t help but notice the unfair contrast. Unable to be in the same room as Queen Charlotte anymore, she decides to leave.

Benedict searches for Sophie

The episode then cuts to Lady Bridgerton and Eloise taking a stroll down the street. Remember, Eloise has made it up in her mind that she's going to be a spinster. However, Lady Bridgerton refuses to accept that fate for her daughter. Suddenly, Benedict approaches them. He takes Eloise out of their mother's hands, offering to be her chaperone. Of course, he has an ulterior motive for doing so. He asks Eloise for help in tracking down Sophie since he has her glove. In return, he'll protect her from their mother's relentless matchmaking efforts. Eloise agrees to help out.

Benedict even asks Penelope for help. He asks her to write about him in her newspaper. Penelope's hesitant at first, but agrees to help. Meanwhile, Lady Bridgerton continues to grow closer to Lord Marcus. However, she is afraid of allowing herself to love again and what others might think. As Lady Whistledown's new column goes out, the debutantes are wondering who Benedict's attention is currently on. Alfie shows Sophie the latest issue of Lady Whistledown's newsletter and suggests that he thinks it might be about her. However, Sophie thinks it could be about anyone.

Lady Penwood enters the room with Rosamund and insists that Sophie prepare her for a stroll down Rotten Row. As always, Sophie obeys without question. We're then taken to Rotten Row, where Benedict takes a stroll with Eloise. He instructs her to mingle with the other suitors, hoping they might have information about Sophie or some connection to her. Meanwhile, he approaches the single women gathered along the path. Benedict hopes that by looking at their appearance or listening to their conversation, one of them might be Sophie.

Nearby, Lady Bridgerton and Lady Danbury watch in surprise as Benedict engages with the women. Lady Penwood sends Rosamund to talk to Benedict, but he eventually turns her away just like everyone else. Unfortunately, Eloise is unable to obtain any information on Sophie either. After attending several balls with no luck, Benedict relieves Eloise of her duties.

Later on, Lady Bridgerton reads Lady Whistledown's latest newsletter and learns that Benedict is searching for a particular woman. She turns to Penelope for more information before deciding to speak with Benedict herself. When he confesses and shows her Sophie's glove, Lady Bridgerton immediately notices the Penwood family crest on it. Benedict explains that he’s already spoken with Rosamund, but she wasn’t the right person. Lady Bridgerton suggests that perhaps another young lady is staying at the Penwood estate. This person might be the woman he’s been trying to find.

The episode then cuts to a flashback of Sophie's childhood, where Lord Penwood promises a young Sophie that he'll take care of her even though her real mother passed away. In this flashback, we also learn that Lady Penwood began treating Sophie unfairly from a very young age. Back in the present, Sophie gets Posy ready since a gentleman has requested her company. It's Benedict! He's taken his mother's advice and gone to the Penwood estate to see if the Lady in Silver is there.

Sophie sees Benedict chatting with Posy in the drawing room. At first, she thinks about going in there and revealing herself. However, she changes her mind after seeing Benedict and Posy having a cheerful conversation. What she doesn't know is that Benedict ends up leaving the estate after learning that Posy couldn't be the woman he's looking for. As Benedict gets ready to enter his carriage, Lady Penwood recognizes the silver glove in his hand. Now, she knows that Sophie secretly went to the ball.

Later on, Lady Penwood confronts Sophie about attending the ball without permission. Then, she dismisses Sophie from her job and kicks her out of the house. She also tells her that she'll make sure she can never work in Mayfair again. Sophie says her goodbyes to Irma, Alfie, and Posy before leaving the estate.

Elsewhere, Lady Danbury visits Queen Charlotte at her palace to offer an apology. While she doesn’t believe the queen truly deserves it, Lady Danbury hopes to smooth things over and restore their relationship. At the same time, she seems to be quietly wishing that Queen Charlotte might reconsider and grant her request. However, their discussion quickly escalates into an argument before eventually evolving into a heartfelt conversation.

Benedict reunites with Sophie

After leaving the Penwood estate, Sophie stops by the market to sell the shoe clips Posy had secretly given her. Unfortunately, the buyer offers very little for them, pointing out that they are fake. However, it's enough to get her on a mail coach out of London. Later on, Benedict and Eloise have a heartfelt conversation about marriage. Benedict has given up on trying to find the Lady in Silver and tells Eloise that he's going out.

He goes to a social gathering at a private residence in the countryside. While there, he drinks heavily. This leads him to take a brief nap. After waking up, he talks with a good friend of his before heading outside. As he gets ready to leave, he hears an altercation involving two maids and a few noblemen. One of those maids is Sophie. After Benedict sees one of the men about to attack, he charges at him and they start tussling.

The fight ends with Benedict making the guy apologize and sending him off with a warning. Before the guy leaves, he yells that Sophie and the other maid are fired. Benedict then helps Sophie up. She stares at him in shock. She can't believe he's there and came to her rescue. Benedict asks Sophie if they met before, but Sophie basically tells him that they haven't and then walks away.

The episode then cuts to a flashback of the day of Lord Penwood's funeral. Lady Penwood informs Sophie that Lord Penwood did not include her in his will. During this scene, we also learn about Sophie's late mother. She was a maid and a mistress. Lady Penwood tells Sophie that she'll continue to care for her, but that she'll work for her as a maid at the estate. She also tells Sophie that since she's Lord Penwood's illegitimate daughter, it's best she stay hidden. The flashback wraps up here.

The second episode then ends with Sophie taking up Benedict's offer to take her to the next town. After being fired, she needs to find other work. Benedict tells Sophie that he'll help her find another position in London.

