Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release time (by time zone), preview, and what to expect

Wow, how the time flies! It seems like just yesterday we were counting down the days until the first batch of episodes of Bridgerton season 4 dropped. Now, we're just a day away from the release of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 on Netflix. That month flew by quickly, didn't it?

In the first half of the season, we saw the charming and somewhat restless Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the illustrious Bridgerton family, start his journey into uncharted territory. He found himself falling for the Lady in Silver, aka Sophie Baek. Sadly, he didn't make the best decision at the end of the fourth episode, putting himself and Sophie in an awkward position.

Viewers were then left to wonder how their love story would continue to unfold, along with other characters' storylines. Well, we're about to find out soon with the release of Bridgerton season 4 part 2. If you're just as excited as we are to see the remaining episodes, you must continue reading because we’ve got everything you need to know to prepare for the second half of the season.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 403 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 4 part 2 drop on Netflix?

As mentioned earlier, Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is set to drop on Netflix tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. The second and final part is made up of the last four episodes, and they will all be released at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on the streaming platform. That means West Coast viewers can start watching the new episodes the moment the clock strikes midnight, while East Coast fans will gain access at 3:00 a.m. Central time viewers can tune in at 2:00 a.m. CT, and Mountain time fans should be ready for a 1:00 a.m. MT release.

Fans worldwide can also look forward to localized release times depending on their region. We shared the Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release time on Netflix, depending on where you live, right below:

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKST on Wednesday, Feb. 25

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 26

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, Feb. 26

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 26

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 26

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, Feb. 26

England: 8:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday, Feb. 26

France: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Feb. 26

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Feb. 26

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Feb. 26

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, Feb. 26

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, Feb. 26

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, Feb. 26

India: 1:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Feb. 26

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, Feb. 26

Japan: 5:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, Feb. 26

Sydney, Australia: 7:00 p.m. AEDT on Thursday, Feb. 26

Below, we also shared the remaining episode titles for episodes 5 through 8:

Episode 5: "Yes or No"

Episode 6: "The Passing Winter"

Episode 7: " The Beyond"

Episode 8: "Dance in the Country"

Spoilers are ahead from Bridgerton season 4 part 1!

(L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 404 of Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

What to expect from Bridgerton season 4 part 2

At the end of part 1, the central story between Benedict and Sophie reaches a tense, emotional cliffhanger. Across the first four episodes, Benedict had been haunted by the memory of the mysterious Lady in Silver he glimpsed at Lady Violet’s masquerade ball. However, he doesn't realize that the Lady in Silver is actually Sophie, the woman who has begun winning his affection.

When Sophie takes a position as a lady’s maid at Bridgerton House, they spend more time together, and their connection deepens. Yet Benedict still hasn’t linked her to the Lady in Silver and struggles with how a relationship could work across the boundaries of their social ranks.

In the dramatic part 1 finale, Benedict finally confesses his attraction to Sophie while in the midst of a heated, intimate moment on the staircase. He admits that she consumes his thoughts, then shocks her by asking her to be his mistress rather than proposing marriage. Deeply hurt and offended by the audacious suggestion, Sophie walks away without responding. That's how their storyline leaves off in part 1.

Other important moments that happen in the part 1 finale are Michaela Stirling's arrival in Mayfair, Violet and Lord Marcus finally hooking up, and Lady Araminta and her two daughters moving in next door to the Bridgertons.

While there isn't an official synopsis for Bridgerton season 4 part 2, we have an idea of what the second and final half of the season will entail based on where things left off and the part 2 trailer. Obviously, Benedict will eventually discover Sophie's true identity. But in the meantime, we'll see them navigate the tension between them after Benedict's shocking proposal that Sophie become his mistress.

Meanwhile, Michaela's arrival will shake up the Stirling family dynamic as Francesca grapples with her complicated feelings for her. It looks like Violet and Lord Marcus, who are happier than ever, will continue their relationship in secret as well. In addition, we still need to find out if Queen Charlotte will finally grant Lady Danbury's request to temporarily leave the ton and pursue her own path.

However, fans will be most excited about the return of Anthony and Kate. They've been off in India being new parents, but Bridgerton season 4 part 2 will bring them back into the fold.

Take a look at the exciting trailer below for part 2 for a sneak peek!

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is slated to drop on Netflix on Feb. 26. This is a date you definitely want to have marked on your calendar!