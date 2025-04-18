Bridgerton season 4 sadly won't be getting a release date anytime soon it seems

If you’re a Bridgerton fan like me who has been hoping for a hint about when Bridgerton season 4 might be premiering on Netflix, I’m sorry to report that it seems we have quite a long way to go before a premiere date… or even a release window will be announced.

This isn’t exactly too surprising, but TVLine has revealed that Bridgerton season 4 is still in production and, as such, an official premiere date for season 4 is “a ways away” from being announced. Go ahead and take a minute. I know I needed one after the latest reaffirmation that our wait for the next season of Netflix’s beloved romantic drama is going to be exactly what we feared it would be: a very long wait.

Honestly, we should have known that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 of Bridgerton would be a long one, but maybe it's that hopeless romantic in us that always makes us fans more susceptible to hope for shorter hiatuses and earlier releases for new seasons.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become a biennial release for Netflix with new seasons releasing every two years, give or take, depending on the time of year Netflix chooses to release new seasons. Season 1 was released in December 2020, season 2 in March 2022, and season 3 had the unique distinction of being released in two parts, getting a May and June release in 2024. With this pattern in mind, it stands to reason that Netflix’s plan is to release season 4 sometime in 2026.

The biggest question is when exactly in 2026 Netflix might look to release Bridgerton season 4. Netflix hasn’t consistently released new Bridgerton seasons in the same season, with past premieres in spring, summer, and winter. This can make it hard to know when Netflix might choose to bring the show back into the fold. However, it does seem highly likely that Bridgerton season 4 will arrive sometime between March and June 2026, as it seems Netflix views the show as a perfect springtime/early summer show.

Of course, our hope would be that Netflix doesn’t make fans wait too long for the season with a March 2026 release date being the most preferable option; however, we’re certain the wait for Benedict’s season is definitely going to be worth it!

While Netflix is keeping as much as possible about the new season under wraps, we have gotten some exciting updates in recent months, including a promise from Bridgerton author Julia Quinn that the fourth season will be very true to An Offer from a Gentleman, the book on which the season will be based.

“I’m really excited about the whole thing. I think I can say people who really like the book — which is An Offer from a Gentleman which is the third book in the series — I think they’re gonna love the show,” Quinn told the Charlotte Observer .

Based on the early photos and footage shown, it definitely looks like the season is going to be an unforgettable one for book fans and will indeed work in the biggest moments from the book. While the show has always pulled from the books for inspiration, season 3 definitely took more creative liberties than any of the previous seasons, so it’s sort of a relief to see that the next season will be a bit more accurate to the book – though, we do still hope for a few surprises along the way!