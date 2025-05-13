Bridgerton season 4 star has another exciting Netflix show coming this summer

Are you in need of a Bridgerton fix? What am I talking about, we all are! It's been almost one year since Bridgerton season 3 finished up its run on Netflix, and we're pretty much going stir crazy waiting for season 4 to finally find its way to our watch lists. Other than rewatching past seasons over and over again, we can also turn to the stars' other projects to hold us over. Thankfully, the new star of Bridgerton season 4 has another new Netflix show that's arriving this summer.

Yerin Ha, who co-headlines Bridgerton season 4 as Benedict's (Luke Thompson) love interest Sophie Baek, stars in the upcoming Australian Netflix series The Survivors. The mystery thriller makes its premiere on Friday, June 6, and while it's not quite the romance-forward show that Bridgerton fans might be craving, it's the perfect opportunity to become acquainted with our new season 4 lead.

Alongside Ha, The Survivors also stars fellow Australian actor Charlie Vickers, who streaming audiences will recognizes as Sauron from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Harper, the limited series adaptation contains six episodes, which makes for a quick and entertaining weekend binge in the early days of summer. If that doesn't pull you in, maybe the series' central mystery will.

The Survivors trailer and release date on Netflix

In the series, Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) found his life turned upside down when a storm in Evelyn Bay killed three people who were close to him. A decade and a half later, Kieran returns to his hometown having started his own family and becomes haunted by the tragedy in his past when a woman is murdered. Soon, the mysteries intertwine as the coastal town's secrets come to light.

Check out the official synopsis:

"Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces. When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them."

The Survivors. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Mia, Charlie Vickers as Kieran in The Survivors | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Based on first look photos from the series, Bridgerton season 4 star Ha seems to play Kieran Elliott's significant other Mia, and the couple appears to have a baby together. There's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, too, in the trailer that teases the teensiest bit of romance. Sure, there's a murder mystery afoot, but you can't ever count out some relationship drama and steamy moments in thriller limited series. It's always an added bonus when the dark secrets are unfolding!

Obviously, The Survivors isn't exactly similar to Bridgerton, so it's not a one-for-one kind of deal. But it's still the kind of show that will have the same viewers on the edge of their seats. Some of the biggest Netflix shows of the year so far, like Zero Day and Adolescence, have been thriller limited series designed to have us hooked, and this one looks like the next best thing. Whether you're tuning in for season 4's Sophie or you're a fan of Harlan Coben-esque mysteries, don't miss it!

Watch The Survivors on Netflix beginning Friday, June 6.