Our favorite besties are thick as thieves in new Bridgerton season 4 image

Bridgerton season 4 may not be coming until 2026, at least that's the anticipated release window for the Regency-filled romantic drama. But that doesn't mean Netflix isn't gifting us with teases and first-looks at the season! On Valentine's Day we got to celebrate one of the most romantic shows of all with a special Bridgerton event that revealed a first-look video into the fourth season, new photos, and more.

And now, the gifts just keep coming! The series has released two more photos, and one of them features our favorite besties, Eloise and Penelope, looking thick as thieves in the new Bridgerton season 4 image. I mean, look at those two together in the featured snap above. We certainly missed them walking arm and arm together after their conflict in season 3.

It looks like perhaps the ton's favorite author has just delivered a bit of gossip to Eloise. She looks quite shocked at whatever her friend has to say. And the two seem to be holding the same book. They both share the love of reading, so perhaps they'll discuss some of their favorite novels as well. Plus, I'm sure Eloise will have wonderful tales about Scotland, as I assume this scene takes place sometime after she, Francesca, and Lord Kilmartin return to Mayfair.

They can't miss Violet's Masquerade ball after all! And can we just talk about how radiant the two of them look? The Bridgerton colors certainly suit Penelope. She continues to look amazing, and I love her hair too.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Isabella Wei as Posy Li in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

That's not all though. The series released another Bridgerton season 4 image, this time it's Eloise and Hyacinth sitting with new characters Rosamund and Posy Li. And well, let's just say no one looks impressed by the other. And, I don't think any of them want to be there.

Well, Rosamund is described to be a replica of her mother basically. She knows when she wants something, and she's determined as ever to get it. And this season, she has her sights set on one Bendedict Bridgerton. Though we know his heart has already been taken by his Lady in Silver, Rosamund's stepsister, Sophie Baek. Though since Benedict and Sophie meet at the masquerade ball, I wonder how long it will be before he learns her true identity.

On the flip side there's Rosamund's younger sister Posy who has a much kinder heart than her mother and older sister. The two debutantes are under pressure from their mother, and she's know to be an overly friendly person. Though the ton and marriage mart can be vicious. Will she be able to handle it all? We'll find out when the new season arrives!

