Bridgerton season 5’s leading ladies are ready for their groundbreaking love story

There’s a new couple in the ton, and they are set to usher the swoon-worthy world of Bridgerton into a new era. After the Bridgerton siblings find love in season 4, tragedy strikes, leaving the quiet and introverted Francesca in shambles after she loses her husband, Lord John Stirling, shortly after marriage. Although the loss left Francesca devastated, it also paved the way for the franchise’s most highly-anticipated romances.

It would be a first for the show to circle back to the romance of the same character. The series is all set to shift its focus to a grieving Francesca and John’s dear cousin, Michaela, as they navigate life without the man they both deeply loved. The next season will pick up two years later, featuring the show’s first queer relationship. The announcement came from Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, who confirmed that Bridgerton season 5 is in production outside of London and will be released sometime in 2027.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in episode 407 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza will lead Bridgerton season 5

Lady Francesca Stirling will take the spotlight in season 5 alongside co-star Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela Stirling in the show. The seeds of their relationship were sown in season 4 when Francesca discovered that she felt something more for Michaela. However, the former left Mayfair as things became too much for her; however, her heart will force her to return to the only person who may fully understand her.

Talking to Tudum, Hannah Dodd (Francesca) confessed that she’s both excited and panicked to be stepping into the central role. She also believes that while queer relationships have been primarily excluded from period dramas, they have nonetheless existed and will continue to exist. She explains how John’s death will always be a part of Francesca’s life, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t look towards the horizon.

Baduza also feels that the audience would love the yearning Michaela will have for Francesca. Their sapphic relationship will not only explore them as a couple but will also stand to challenge the beliefs of the people around them. In a society where practicality in marriage is valued above all else, a love like this is set to redefine the happily-ever-after trope in the Bridgerton world.

What is Bridgerton season 5 plot?

Bridgerton has never shied away from pushing the boundaries. It has always reminded fans that, despite being a drama piece, it’s not afraid to break free from tradition, as it’s doing so with its first same-sex love story. Francesca and Michaela’s explicit romance is bound to bring a mountain of drama to the ton, and this is exactly what we want as fans!

The new season will follow the return of Francesca Bridgerton to society after two years. However, things become complicated for her when Michaela Stirling also comes back to tend to the Kilmartin estate after her cousin’s death. However, both women will find themselves entangled in a bond that will rock the very foundation of their society and hearts.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Masali Baduza as Michaela, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 405 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Who will be in Bridgerton season 5?

Alongside Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, who will take center stage as Francesca and Michaela, three fresh faces will also join the drama in Mayfair. The Sandman star Tega Alexander is set to play the charismatic Christopher Anderson. He will portray the ultimate bachelor of the season, maybe giving the Bridgerton boys a bit of respite in the marriage mart. It’s yet to unravel who will interest him and what role he has to play in the main couple's love story.

The next cast addition is Mobland’s Gemma Knight Jones, who will be seen in the mysterious role of Lady Elizabeth Ashworth. As a member of high society, she is all set to play an impactful role in the upcoming season that would definitely delight the fans.

The final (for now) addition to the cast is Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row), who will adorn the role of Michaela’s strong-headed mother. Helen Stirling’s character will be pivotal to Michaela and Francesca’s romance, as some tough love from her can either make or break this relationship. As for the rest of the cast, there’s no official confirmation on which previous members will be joining the upcoming balls and promenades, but we’re hoping to see them all.

You can catch up on all the four seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix.