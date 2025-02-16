Bridgerton showrunner confirms major character will return for season 4

Change is once again coming to Bridgerton. As has been the case from the start, the new season will welcome a changing of the guards as the focus shifts from one Bridgerton to another. In this case, we’ll finally get to see Luke Thompson’s Benedict taking center stage as Netflix adapts the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman.

With the series shifting attention onto Benedict’s love story, we’re about to see a wave of new characters making their Bridgerton debuts including his love interest in the season Sophie Baek to be played by the amazing Yerin Ha. This also means that cast departures are inevitable and that some characters will be taking a smaller role in the season as the attention shifts to this new story.

Fortunately, most of the show’s main cast were previously confirmed to be returning for season 4 including most of the Bridgerton family; however, there were some key names missing from the confirmed cast list including Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. The exclusion of Ashley’s name from the cast list threw many fans off but fortunately, it seems there is nothing to worry about.

Bridgerton. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Simone Ashley is returning for season 4

During the Bridgerton Season of Love A Fan Celebration event on Feb. 14, showrunner Jess Brownell finally confirmed that Simone Ashley will be returning for the show’s fourth season. The confirmation comes months after speculation regarding Ashley’s status on the show after her name was excluded from the original cast list for season 4.

“I can reveal here for the first time today that we also have Simone Ashley returning. Kathryn will be together again,” Brownell revealed to fans during the event.

The confirmation of Ashley’s return comes months after Ashley herself teased she would be coming back for season 4 during an interview last October.

"I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say,” Ashley confirmed to GLAMOUR UK . “I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better. They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule.”

While it’s unclear exactly how many episodes Ashley will be returning for, Brownell did confirm that we’re going to get to see more of Kate and Anthony’s marital bliss and we’re also going to get to see the pair as parents as well! That’s right, we’re going to get to officially meet the pair’s little bundle of joy in the new season and see Kathony as parents in the new season.

Kate and Anthony appear in a minor role in season 3, appearing in just two episodes across the season so there is a chance their return in season 4 might also be in a very limited capacity. Regardless of how big or small their role in the season ends up being, we’re just happy to know that we will be getting to see more of Kate and Anthony in the new season.