Say goodbye to two seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and hello to two others on Netflix soon

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans on Netflix, we have some good news and some bad news. Originally a NBC series, this comedy was a welcome addition to the streamer. As a big fan of the sitcom, I was happy to see it on Netflix as well so that it hopefully gets an even bigger audience. Well, more seasons are coming. But, some seasons are also being taken away.

Netflix is removing two seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine this month

Starting Feb. 25, 2025, seasons 1 and 2 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be removed from Netflix. And in their place, seasons 5 and 6 will be added the next day on Feb. 26. Right now, the first four seasons are streaming, so you'll want to catch up if you haven't gotten a chance on the first two before they're no longer available. So starting on Feb. 26, you'll only be able to watch seasons 3-6 on Netflix. Get a breakdown of all the dates and seasons below:

This is a bit of a silly and funny licensing deal that Netflix and NBC have. Most of the time, seasons of different shows are added gradually instead of all at once. But when more installments are added, there aren't previous ones removed. Though I guess each network is different and that's what NBC wants.

It's probably due to the fact that all 8 seasons of the show are available to watch on the network's streaming service, Peacock. So, NBC is probably hoping that if you like the show enough, you'll go sign up for Peacock to finish it.

Even with the additions of seasons 5 and 6, that's not the whole series just yet. Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran for a total of 8 seasons. And with the first four being added in March 2024 and now two more arriving a little less than a year later, I expect we might see those final two seasons make their debut somewhere around February or March next year perhaps. Though that could mean that seasons 3 and 4 will be removed at that time too. I mean, at least we can say that we had plenty of time to watch.

If you haven't seen the first two seasons yet, you'll want to hurry! B99 season 1 is 22 episodes and season 2 is a total of 23 episodes. Though the good thing is that it's a 20-minute comedy, so you should be able to breeze through the episodes quickly. And yes, it's definitely worth your time. I believe in you fellow binge watchers!