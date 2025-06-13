Bryan Cranston reveals why Dewey was recast in Malcolm in the Middle revival

When Malcolm in the Middle returns with its upcoming four-episode revival series on Disney+ very soon, one of the original characters is going to look a little bit different. Earlier this year before filming kicked off, the revival series rounded out its cast with returning cast members and newcomers joining the series, but the beloved 2000s sitcom's biggest scene stealer won't be back.

The rest of Malcolm's family returns, including Justin Berfirled as Reese and Christopher Masterson as Francis. However, Erik Per Sullivan isn't reprising his role as Dewey in the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which arrives 25 years after the sitcom first premiered on Fox. Instead, the role of Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark this time around. Finally, we learned the real reason why.

Why Dewey was recast in Malcolm in the Middle's revival

Before the actual reason behind Per Sullivan's decision not to return for the Malcolm in the Middle revival was shared, we'd simply assumed that he had retired from acting altogether. His last acting credit was for the 2010 movie Twelve, but even before that, his credits were sparse during and after the 2006 ending of the family sitcom. But his TV dad has revealed what he's up to now.

Speaking with Dana Carvey and David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast, Bryan Cranston told the hosts that he personally called Per Sullivan when the Malcolm in the Middle revival received the green light from Disney+ and he was excited for the cast, but he wasn't interested in returning. He's currently pursuing his Master's Degree at Harvard University! Here's what Cranston said:

"I talked to Erik and I said, ‘Hey, we got the show! It’s going to come back.’ He goes, ‘Oh, that’s fantastic!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, so we’re looking forward to having you back.’ He goes, ‘Oh, no, no, I don’t want to do it. But it’s fantastic.' He’s actually going to Harvard. He’s really, really smart, and he’s getting his Master’s at Harvard right now. He said, ‘Oh God, no, I haven’t acted since I was 9 or something. So I’m not into it.'" —Bryan Cranston

A previous interview from his TV mom Jane Kaczmarek revealed that Per Sullivan was studying Victorian literature, but she didn't name which university he was attending. Now we know what's keeping Per Sullivan from returning to the revival, and it's a great reason! His education has been important to him, as he previously attended the University of Southern California.

It's wonderful to hear that even though he won't be back as Dewey that Per Sullivan's still close, or at least in contact, with his television family and supportive of keeping the Malcolm in the Middle legacy alive. Sure, it would have been great to see him back on our screens after two decades, and maybe there's still a chance he could appear at a premiere (fingers crossed!), but education takes precedence. (Wonder what he's using for a backpack at school these days.)

Malcolm in the Middle's revival wrapped filming in May, with series star Frankie Muniz announcing the wrap of production with a heartfelt message to fans. There's a chance that the episodes could make their premiere before the end of the year on Disney+, but there's also a chance that the streamer could hold them until 2026. All of us fans are hoping for the former. The sooner the better.

