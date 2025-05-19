Malcolm in the Middle exciting filming update brings us one step closer to the revival's premiere

We're getting even closer to the release of the upcoming Disney+ revival series millennials have been waiting impatiently for ever since its announcement. No, the Lizzie McGuire revival series isn't back on (never getting over that!), though we'd never pass that one up. Of course, we're talking about the Malcolm in the Middle revival series, which officially just made an important filming milestone.

On May 16, series star Frankie Muniz shared on social media that filming has wrapped on the Malcolm in the Middle revival series! The four-episode Disney+ revival began filming in April, and since it's only four episodes, production took about one month to complete. Thankfully, filming's completion brings us even closer to the release of the revival on Disney+, which will hopefully be later this year.

Along with his announcement that filming has wrapped, Muniz also shared a heartfelt note with fans about the process of getting back into the acting world by reuniting with his breakout character and former television family. He joked that he wanted to share photos of himself and the cast behind the scenes, but Disney wouldn't yet allow him to post those. He settled with a picture of the slate.

Muniz wrote in his post how reuniting with the cast and crew "felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from" and that the experience went by in a blur. When you're only filming four episodes of a revival, it's understandable that it would feel like a fever dream! He also mentioned that he wishes it "could go on forever." The revival only has this limited order so far, but the Disney boss recently opened up about the series being able to continue in some form if the revival finds success.

Read more of Frankie Muniz's heartwarming post below:

"I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and everyone of you." —Frankie Muniz

It's wonderful to see Muniz, who's been active in the racecar driving world, rediscover his love for acting as a former child star. He's been in a lot of memorable projects over the years, but his biggest will always be Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons and ended its iconic run in 2006. The revival celebrates 25 years since the sitcom's premiere back in January 2000 and will surely have that celebratory tone across the four episodes.

Along with Muniz reprising his titular role as Malcolm, most of the family will be back for the revival series with Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield returning in their roles. Erik Per Sullivan isn't returning as Dewey, and the role has been recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. The family's fleshed out by Anthony Timpano as Jamie and Vaughan Murrae as Kelly. Kiana Madeira plays Malcolm's girlfriend Tristan and Keeley Karsten plays his daughter Leah.

Hopefully, Disney+ won't make us wait much longer to learn more details about the revival series. Later this summer, we'll surely get first look images, a release date, and a teaser trailer. Post-production shouldn't be a particularly long process for a four-episode comedy, which should allow for a release sometime this fall. We'll share more updates as they are revealed!

Watch all seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu.