Canadian hockey romance series Heated Rivalry finds an expected U.S. home

Many networks are turning to Canada for top shows, and Heated Rivalry is a big pick right now. The hockey romance series brings a sense of a forbidden love story with two men in the lead. Of course, there’s hockey thrown in there, and now the series has a U.S. home.

The Bell Media series, Heated Rivalry, is going to HBO Max, just as we expected. After all, HBO and Bell currently have a deal where all HBO shows head to Bell’s streaming platform Crave. It only makes sense that the streamer would end up picking up the Canadian series.

For those in Australia, you’ll also be able to watch on HBO Max. New Zealand will get the series on Sky, while Spain gets it on MoviStar Plus+, according to Variety.

Heated Rivalry -- Courtesy of Bell Media

What is Heated Rivalry about?

The six-part steamy series if set in the world of hockey. Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, respectively, are two of the biggest MLH stars. Yet, they compete in a world that doesn’t fully accept them, and the two rookies will have to deny everything about who they are and what they want if they want to make it big in the hockey world.

Over the course of eight years, they run into each other, and they need to fight their feelings. However, what happens when they can’t ignore their love anymore? They need to decide if the competitive nature of hockey is worth it when it means pretending to be people they’re not.

It is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Rachel Reid, which was originally published in 2019. There is a sequel to the book titled The Long Game, so there's hope that the series will continue.

Just the latest Canadian show to find a U.S. home

There are some excellent shows coming out of Canada, and Heated Rivalry is just the latest to score a U.S. home. Workin’ Moms, Transplant, and Sullivan’s Crossing are all examples of different Canadian shows that have landed various homes across the United States, making it clear that the content is wanted.

Yet, there are still some shows that remain only on the northern side of the border. Plan B and Hudson & Rex are just two that stand out as someone living on this side of the border, and they really do need to find homes soon!

As for Heated Rivalry, the decision for HBO Max to pick it up isn’t all that surprising. As mentioned, there is the deal between HBO and Bell going the other way, so it would only make sense for HBO to get a first look at getting the Bell Media content. For those in Canada, the series will air on Crave.

Heated Rivalry will premiere on Friday, Nov. 28 on Crave and via international locations.