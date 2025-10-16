Carol finds romance (again) in Daryl Dixon season 3

It seems Carol Peletier has found romance once again on The Walking Dead. One of the original characters from the beginning, Carol, played by Melissa McBride, is no stranger to finding love in the apocalypse.

Carol's journey began as a victim of spousal abuse have long been over. Over the course of The Walking Dead, she had a romantic relationship with Tobin, as well as a marriage to King Ezekiel.

Therefore, it wasn't at all a surprise that upon Carol's arrival to Spain with Daryl in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, she'd find romance once again. While she and Daryl brainstormed ideas for how to return home to the United States, they found a temporary residence with widower Antonio and his son Roberto.

Antonio's near instant attraction to Carol was far from subtle, and though she had bigger concerns, their bond remained cordial with shared meals and heartfelt conversations. That is, until season 3 episode 6.

Up until this point, Roberto and Justina's forbidden relationship was but an ounce of Fede's resentment toward Antonio. While it hasn't been specified, it seems that a larger portion of the drama revolved around Antonio's wife, who passed away the same day the apocalypse in Spain began.

Fede's hatred however reached an all-time low when Roberto fails to rescue Justina from her awaiting fate in Barcelona. Daryl and Carol find him worse for wear, and seek help from Justina's grandmother.

However, Roberto's condition worsens to the point Carol's request to Fede for medicine is denied. She quickly figures out that Roberto had been poisoned and realizes they are no longer safe in town.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Eduardo Noriega as Antonio - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Carla Oset/AMC

She believes they could find sanctuary with Valentina at the lighthouse while they wait for Daryl to return with Justina. Terrified for Antonio's well-being, Carol offers for him to go to America with them (including Roberto and Justina).

Antonio refuses to leave Spain. The two exchange a soft yet passionate kiss, before Carol flees with Roberto hiding in the back of the truck.

Will this romance blossom or collapse before the end of the season? While successful and long-lasting relationships are a rarity on The Walking Dead, this season of Daryl Dixon has been heavily influenced by love. So perhaps this time things will work out for Carol.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 7 airs on October 19 on AMC and AMC+.