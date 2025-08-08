Carrie considers an unexpected decision that could define the And Just Like That series finale

This post contains spoilers from And Just Like That season 3 episode 11 from this point forward.

And just like that, we're only one episode away from saying goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw seemingly forever. Two weeks before the And Just Like That season 3 finale, HBO Max announced that the Sex and the City sequel series would be coming to an end thereafter, with no season 4 to follow. Now that episode 11 is in the books, there's only one episode left to wrap everything up in a bow.

According to showrunner Michael Patrick King, the final season decision was made while writing season 3 and wasn't shared with fans as to not ruin the experience of watching the new episodes. However, after watching the penultimate episode, it's puzzling to think how the story will come to an end for each of the characters when some of their endgames seem so out of reach.

Lisa's trying to cheer up Herbert after his loss, Charlotte beams watching Rock before in a traditionally feminine role and agrees to give Harry the Thanksgiving he wants, and Miranda fights with Brady over inviting the mother of his baby to dinner (which seems to spook Joy). Seema's the closest to an endgame with Adam, and then there's Carrie. Where will she end up?

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 3 episode 11 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Carrie will write her own epilogue in the series finale

When she believes she turned in the final manuscript of her debut novel, Carrie's editor balks at her main character ending up alone without a significant other. Carrie argues that ending up alone is an ending, but her editor didn't sign up for romantic tragedy. Since "The Woman" and Carrie are one and the same, the consideration of an epilogue to her novel leaves Carrie wondering about her own life.

She talks about the situation with her book with Charlotte and Miranda, and during drinks with Seema, the possibility of purchasing the unit below her home, which was recently vacated by Duncan, leaves Carrie with more questions. Should she buy the whole property and resell because the life she had planned didn't come true? Should she buy it with the hope that Duncan might actually come back?

Carrie's a bit lost, which brings her to a get together with Lisette at her old apartment, the iconic apartment from Sex and the City. For a second, Carrie really seemed to think returning to her old apartment was a possibility, but the second she enters, she understands that's not in the cards. It's changed a lot. It's someone else's home. You can't go home again, she quickly realizes.

The penultimate episode ends with Carrie sitting down at her computer to write the epilogue of her novel. In the epilogue, The Woman receives an invitation to a party that comes with the opportunity to have a meet cute with a widower. The Woman ponders attending the party, which seems to suggest Carrie's own wheels are turning. Will she go after a certain handsome divorced writer she knows?

And Just Like That has the uniquely difficult task of ending the story of a character that has been beloved by audiences for nearly 30 years. She's already had multiple endings, whether it's ending up with Big or marrying him, but this time around feels much more final. Would ending up alone be the right choice or would a second chance at new love? We'll soon find out Carrie Bradshaw's epilogue.

The And Just Like That series finale airs on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

