Carrie Coon shares her one condition to return for The White Lotus season 4

One of the great things about The White Lotus is that characters can come back and leave at any point. Carrie Coon joined The White Lotus in season 3 as Laurie, and since her character made it to the end, she could return. So, what would it take for the award-nominated actress to return for The White Lotus season 4?

Well, it turns out that she only has one condition. Arguably, this condition may not be something that can be met in the fourth season, but maybe there’s something that could happen in the fifth.

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO

Carrie Coon found Thailand too hot in The White Lotus season 3

It turns out that she wants snow. Filming of The White Lotus season 3 took place in Thailand, during a humid time of year. It was six months in the humidity, and she didn’t really like that part of filming.

So, if she is to return for the fourth season, she would like it to be somewhere snowy so that she can be cold. Of course, The White Lotus has been set in sunny climates from the beginning. The first season was in Hawaii, and then the second season took place in Italy. It looks like this chain of hotels only likes the tropical destinations, but that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.

“I would certainly be open to it. I would prefer to work in the snow. It was the hottest I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s only getting hotter.”

A lot of people will get away to colder destinations for skiing holidays. We could see Laurie choosing something like that to get away from the drama of Thailand.

Where is The White Lotus season 4 going to be set?

Production is currently scouting out locations for the fourth season, with creator Mike White looking to move away from the beach resorts, but still looking at somewhere in Europe. So far, Spain, Greece, and France seem to be the preferred locations.

The great thing about France is that a snowy destination is possible. There’s always the French Alps! If White wants to stay in Europe but bring snow, there are destinations like the German, Austrian, or Swiss Alps, or even somewhere in the Nordic countries.

Deadline notes that earlier this year, the series was considering a Four Seasons Hotel in Europe somewhere. However, no decision has been made, which allows for some ski resorts instead.

We’re just ready to see more from The White Lotus team. We had to wait a little longer than we’d like for season 3 (fairly due to the dual strikes of summer 2023), but there’s little reason for a delay this year. Well, except for Survivor!

