Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 recap: A sticky situation

It was a Catfish win! At the end of Chad Powers episode 3, some bold and deliberate plays from Ricky and Chad helped the Catfish score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Russ is beginning to have feelings for Ricky though, which is extremely complicated for Russ since Ricky is still in the dark about who Chad actually is.

With Ricky connecting more with Chad than her own family (and boss) in this past episode, I am dreading the moment when this secret comes to light.

What happens in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4?

Titled "Fourth Quarter," the episode kicks off with the team traveling to Tennessee for an away game, and Coach Hudson is confused as to why Chad and Catfish mascot Danny have asked to room together at the hotel. In a hilarious moment, Russ tries to improv an explanation, and settles for a lie about how Chad and Danny are related because they both got "Blindsided" by each other's families.

On the bus ride, Chad also learns that Ricky hasn't resolved anything with her dad after last week's fight on the sidelines. But what's even more troubling is that Danny reveals they're out of glue for the prosthetics Russ needs to wear while they're out of town! Russ takes the news hard and completely zones out. With mandatory bed checks at 11pm, how will he and Danny get more glue before team breakfast at 6 a.m.?

Russ and Danny sneak out on a secret mission for glue

Danny and Russ steal car keys from cheerleader Sasha, and they're off! The Spirit Halloween is out of glue, but Russ and Danny spot a buff guy using the last bottle. It turns out he's trying to wear prosthetics to look like the local football team's mascot -- the team the Catfish are playing against! Danny's sticky fingers strike again, and he grabs the glue before the guy realizes.

But once they get outside, they realize the Catfish-decorated car has been broken into! The prosthetics and gear are gone! They've lost everything, and now, the opposing team's fan (whose glue they stole) is chasing after them in the parking lot. Russ cuts his hand on broken glass in the car window, but he and Danny are able to escape and try to track the stolen bag.

They track the backpack to a nearby house and are able to pick up pieces of Chad's face that have been scattered across the driveway, but Russ's hand is still bleeding, and they can't go back to the hotel until they get it treated. The pressure of the moment gets to Russ in the ER waiting room, and his old ego comes bursting out. Russ barks orders at Danny and dismisses everything that Danny's done to get Chad on the field. Danny snaps back, but Russ can't handle the defeat and doesn't ease up, prompting Danny to leave him behind.

With no one else in his corner, Russ gets inspired to take what he needs himself. He steals some medical supplies for his hand, along with medical adhesive, and jogs all the way back to the team's hotel with minutes to spare until bed checks. Russ almost apologizes to Danny over text, but he runs into Ricky when he's trying to get back to his room. It's the first time Ricky and Russ meet, and Russ doesn't miss the chance to give her advice about resolving her conflict with Coach Hudson.

Putting on a new face

Despite their fight at the ER, Danny saves Russ by impersonating him for bed checks, and when Russ gets back to the room, he apologizes for the condescending remarks. The two of them stay up late together to create an entirely new face with the prosthetic molds, and thanks to the medical adhesive Russ stole, they're able to bring Chad Powers back to life.

As the game is about to begin, the only person still demanding answers is Sasha, who had her car keys taken, her window's busted, and her gun stolen -- but no one seems very interested in helping! Following Russ' advice, Ricky apologizes to her dad before the team takes the field, and it seems all is forgiven. Chad fires up the team, and then we cut to the end of the day when the team is back on the bus.

We learn that Chad Powers had an amazing game and led the Catfish to another victory, but Ricky's mind is still stuck on her run-in with Russ, and she googles him (and his tattoos) on the bus ride back. I think she's absolutely going to put the puzzle pieces together before the end of the season.

Chad Powers season 1 streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.