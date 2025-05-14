Move over, Ted Lasso! Chad Powers is the new sports comedy to stream

Obviously, everyone has been so excited about Apple TV+ officially renewing Ted Lasso season 4, but the beloved sports comedy isn't the only one about to rule the streaming world. There's another sport comedy coming to our watch lists this fall from movie star leading man of the moment Glen Powell. His highly anticipated series Chad Powers finally has a release date on Hulu.

During Disney's Upfronts presentation on May 13, Hulu revealed that Chad Powers starring Glen Powell premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 30 with its first two episodes. The half-hour comedy series will then continue to drop episodes weekly on Tuesdays. According to IMDb, the first season contains eight episodes, which will bring the season finale to Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Along with the release date announcement, Hulu also revealed a new preview of Powell in his role with a short video on social media. The video begins with a photo of Powell as we all know him before he transforms into Chad Powers, complete with long hair, a wispy mustache, and noticeably different facial features. Take a look at the the new preview of the series below!

Chad Powers premieres in September 2025 on Hulu

Powell isn't just the star of Chad Powers. He also co-created the series, co-wrote the first episode, and executive produces the series through his production company Barnstorm Productions. The series also counts Eli and Peyton Manning as executive producers, as the series is based upon the character conceived by Eli Manning for his ESPN+ docuseries Eli's Places.

In the series, Powell plays the titular Chad Powers, who happens to be the disguise of a talented college quarterback. When Russ Holliday (also played by Powell) ruins his college football career thanks to some poor decision making and behavior, he takes on the disguise of his new persona: the friendly, not quite as handsome, but super-talented Chad Powers.

Across the first season, it will be interesting to see how long Russ can keep up his Chad Powers ruse and if anyone will figure him out. Beyond Powell leading the cast in a dual role, the series also features supporting roles from a number of familiar faces: Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

The Hulu comedy series is the latest starring role for Powell following his breakthrough moment with Top Gun: Maverick, leading to string of hit roles in Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Twisters. He'll next be seen this fall in Edgar Wright's new movie The Running Man. Powell's role in Chad Powers marks his first live-action series regular role in a TV series since starring in Scream Queens in 2015.

Chad Powers premieres Tuesday, Sept. 30 on Hulu.