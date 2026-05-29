5 characters most likely to die in the Euphoria season 3 finale (and 5 who will survive)

Going into Euphoria season 3, we wouldn't have anticipated that the former teen drama series would have ended up becoming one of the deadliest shows on HBO, but it's gearing up to stand next to its network-mate Game of Thrones in that way. As the penultimate episode began to set up, the season 3 finale—and possibly series finale—could be an all-out bloodbath of a battle.

Before the final episode of the season, Euphoria already set the stage with a pair of gruesome deaths that we definitely saw coming but were still surprising. Nate's ill-fated financial crisis came to a head when he was buried alive and bitten by a rattlesnake. After Alamo shoots Nate's captor Naz dead, Cassie and Maddy look upon Nate's corpse in horror. But Nate Jacobs had it coming.

The Euphoria season 3 finale will host the final showdown between Alamo and Laurie's opposing sides, and Rue's right in the middle of the mess. There are guaranteed to be casualties between the two sides and possibly trickling down into Rue's life. There are almost certainly five characters on the chopping block and five who are safe, but let's dive in and predict what could happen!

Alamo, Laurie, and co.

Kadeem Hardison and Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Status: Multiple deaths expected

Will both Alamo and Laurie die? Probably not. Will either of them die? We can't be sure. But in Rue's perfect world, though she probably wouldn't personally wish it, at least one of them won't survive the final battle to further protect herself and her family and friends. It's almost impossible for Alamo and Laurie to make it out unscathed, right?

What's definitely for certain is that their loyal band of followers will not survive. Alamo's righthand men and Laurie's team of horrible people will be the first to be picked off, and neither leader would bat an eye. The deaths on either side might be too high to count, but Bishop, G, and all of the other members of both teams are in serious danger of going down with their ships.

If Alamo and Laurie manage to make it out of the season 3 finale alive, it's probably because Rue's partnership with the DEA was successful (against all odds) and they were arrested. We can probably bet that at the very least that one will die and will be arrested. Hopefully, neither of them escapes and goes on the run to forever have Rue looking over her shoulder.

Faye and Wayne

Toby Wallace and Chloe Cherry in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Status: Unlikely to survive

When it comes to the pecking order on Laurie's side of things, Wayne and Faye are the first in the line of fire. Given how Euphoria season 3 episode 7 ended, with Faye helping Rue break into Wayne's safe and immediately turning on her when there's no money, Faye really managed to make the already massive target on her back that much larger.

After teaming with Rue at Laurie's, Faye did what she needed to do in order to survive, and that was getting into a relationship with Wayne. But her allegiances have flip flopped, and even though she turned on Rue in the midst of her brief defection, Wayne might not respond well to her betrayal and lies. Wayne and Faye are each other's downfall, and it would be surprising if they lived to tell the tale.

Cassie and Maddy

Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Status: Survivors... hopefully

Euphoria might not have a clear hero in its story, but season 3 will have its own version of a "final girl." Well, final girls. Cassie and Maddy were both thrown into the middle of the horror movie thanks to Nate and Rue, and the positions they find themselves in are precarious at best. They are now on the hook and involved with Alamo and owe him a big favor after he killed Naz.

No matter how you spin it, killing either Cassie or Maddy doesn't make sense. For the most part, they got themselves out of the biggest challenge that Cassie faced this season. The debt that Nate owed no longer hangs over her head, unless the men who answered to Naz come crawling back. But will Cassie and Maddy continue to hide behind Alamo for the rest of their lives?

They owe him now, and obviously his fate in the finale will dictate whether Cassie and Maddy will be on the hook with him forever. Alamo already laid out the terms of the deal to Maddy, and it's a big one. Regardless, it's hard to imagine that Cassie or Maddy would be killed off. It wouldn't be satisfying for fans, especially since Maddy's by far the most fan-favorite character in the show.

Lexi, Jules, and Ali

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 on HBO | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Status: In no danger

Wisely, both Jules and Lexi have laid completely low and have been the voice of reason among their chaotic and questionable friends. As Rue and Cassie and even Maddy made choices that put them in situations and aligned them with people that aren't especially safe, Jules and Lexi each vocally expressed their opposition and pushed their friends away.

While that might not make them particularly popular with fans or their friends, that 100 percent ensures their safety. They aren't in any danger. Likewise, even though Rue reached out to Ali and he offered to help her out of her situation, he doesn't seem to be in danger. There's a case to be made that he could sacrifice himself for Rue, but that would be seriously devastating.

Rue

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 5 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Status: Could go either way

More times than any other character this season, Rue has had her fair share of near-death experiences. She didn't have any fingers or toes cut off by her enemies, but she was threatened multiple times by Alamo and shown just how expendable her life is to her so-called allies. Going into the finale, she remains in serious danger of falling victim to her choices.

Once again in the penultimate episode, Faye throws her under the bus and place Rue in another near-death situation with Wayne. There's genuinely no chance that Rue will die early on in the finale, but she's not in the clear just yet. The final battle still has to take place, and she's right where she doesn't want to be: an enemy of both sides, especially when they find out the truth.

Rue's biggest chance of survival is the fact that she's played by Zendaya. No one wants to watch the two-time Emmy Award winner and movie star who is the backbone of the show become the character who dies. A death for Rue would also cheapen the spiritual journey she's been on in season 3. For all her faults, she deserves an actual redemption arc not a tragic ending.