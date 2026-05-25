Euphoria season 3 episode 7 recap: A brutal battle leads to 2 shocking deaths

Time sure flies when you're having fun, not that any of the characters in Euphoria would say they are having any fun this season. But we have surely been on the edge of our seats watching every unexpected moment, and we have somehow arrived at the penultimate episode of what has been unofficially marked as the final season. We're one step closer to the end.

In last week's episode, Rue found herself caught in the middle of the brewing war between Alamo and Laurie, left to make a move that will hopefully lead to her goal of freeing herself. Meanwhile, Cassie also made the hard decision to delete her OnlyFans account to pursue her budding acting career, but it's clear that it's going to come at a cost after receiving Nate's severed finger in the mail.

Euphoria season 3 episode 7 begins with Ali smoking in a hotel room with a woman played by Natasha Lyonne. Doing drugs together turns into a sex, and when Ali returns home with his wife and daughters, it's clear that he's been up to no good. When his wife leaves the table, he follows her into the kitchen and hits her. Later, he ends up in the hospital and attempts to turn his life around.

Ali becomes a sponsor, but a young man he was trying to get through to ended up passing away. He saw a number of friends pass away through the pandemic, which became a difficult time to gather for meetings. He kept a book full of the names and dates of those he lost to addiction after coming out the other side. That's probably the most backstory we've gotten on Ali.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Cassie and Maddy scheme over Dylan Reid's fame

Alamo sends Big Eddy to Laurie's, and the DEA agents are listening to the entire exchange. It's tense and feels like we haven't reached the boiling point. Rue catches up with Lexi about how her life has gotten better since believing in God. Lexi's not so sure and definitely is skeptical when Rue claims God appeared to her. While Lexi writes, Rue reads the Bible on the couch and continues to chatter. Rue admits to Lexi that she's been working with Nazis as well as the DEA. Lexi thinks she's using.

When Lexi's words become too hurtful, Rue walks out. Across the way, she sees the blinds making at Cassie's apartment and knocks on the door. On the other side of the door, a man's hand holds a gun to the peephole before Rue walks away. A few days earlier, Cassie answered the phone as instructed and hears from Naz. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to get her OnlyFans account back in order to make money to pay him off. Patricia has to fire Cassie and uses Lexi's storyline to kill her character.

Maddy also gets fired from her job for being involved with Cassie and having her audition for a television show. Fed up with Cassie, Maddy confronts her over deleting her account and expresses her regret for letting her back in her life. She slaps Cassie and threatens her to do as she says in her career. Maddy pulls some strings and calls TMZ on Cassie's dinner date with Dylan Reid. Back at Cassie's apartment, they take shots and a selfie. Cassie notes Dylan's passcode.

They have sex and when Dylan leaves the room to get a glass of water, Cassie sneaks into his phone and posts their photo on his Instagram account. Dylan almost drank Nate's finger, but he didn't even notice it in his cup. Maddy comes over the next morning to celebrate the success of her post and notices Nate's finger in the sink, which leads to the truth coming out. Naz has Nate's hands tied up as he pleads to let Cassie come through with the money.

Rue visits Ali and tells him the truth, but he doesn't want her to follow through with Alamo's plan. But she's terrified about what he could to do her mom and loved ones. He wants to go with her, and she insists that this is the last run. She also wants to move to Texas when this is all over. Ali and Rue make a deal to pick up her mom in the morning to ensure she's safe. The next day, the DEA makes their plans as the run begins. Ali waks up to find Rue gone, leaving a not that says "Forgive me."

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 on HBO | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Nate's buried alive and bitten by a rattlesnake

Rue hits the road with G, and she slams her face on the dashboard as a story for Laurie that Alamo beat her up. She walks onto Laurie's property and into her house using her story that Alamo tried to kill her. Meanwhile, Cassie records a video while looking at photos of penises and rating them. One of Naz's men knocks on the door and throws her into her glass coffee table. After being dragged into her bedroom, she's tied up and gagged. Naz gives her 72 hours to get the money before Nate dies.

Nate's been buried in a coffin underground on his construction's property with just a small air hole. His brother searched the property for him, but his brother didn't hear his screams. Dehydration might not be Nate's worst enemy as a rattlesnake slithers toward his air hole. As it turns out, Naz's man was the one Rue spotted moving the blinds in Cassie's apartment and he was the one pointing the gun at her. Lexi refuses to help Maddy find Cassie since no one can find her.

Unfortunately for Nate, the snake slithers into his coffin and bites him right in the neck. Cassie finally calls Maddy and is forced to put her on speakerphone to talk to Naz. he demands $1 million or they will slice up Cassie's face. Maddy stops by Alamo's to pick up something. While hanging with Laurie and her team, they doubt if she's loyal to them. They decide that her lies ended up working in their favor, but they still want to punish her for her "crime." Wayne slices her hand before shaking on a deal.

Nate dies in Euphoria season 3 episode 7

Maddy puts on the fancy bathing suit to join Alamo in his hot tub to ask for help with Cassie. While talking with Alamo about Rue, she shares a little too much about Nazis and the DEA. But Alamo's still willing to help her, though it comes at a cost to Maddy. Alamo drives Maddy to the meeting with Naz, and she carries the bag of money across the property, passing where Nate's buried. Naz and his man escort Cassie out of the car, and still tied up, Cassie grabs the bag of money.

However, when Naz opens the bag, it's empty. From across the way, Alamo shoots Naz in the throat. His man throws his gun to the ground as Alamo approaches and shoots Naz again, this time killing him. Back at Laurie's, Wayne locks Rue in a room after telling Faye that he wants to kill Rue. With Naz dead, they're now digging up Nate's from underground. Alamo still has Maddy on the hook despite not paying Naz.

Nate's coffin is extracted from the ground, but when they open it, he's already dead. Cassie immediately breaks into a sob as she and Maddy look in the coffin and the rattlesnake still on Nate's body. Rue awakens when someone unlocks her room, and she's surprised to see Faye. She wants to steal the money from Wayne. They sneak downstairs to the safe and struggle with the key. Faye steals the actual key from Wayne's bedside. Inside, Rue finds IDs and no money. Faye screams for Wayne.

The Euphoria season 3 finale airs Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m ET on HBO and HBO Max.