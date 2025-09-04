Chris Hemsworth tests secrets to living longer in Limitless docuseries

Limitless: Live Better Now dropped on Hulu and Disney+ on Aug. 15. At first, I thought this was a new release, but after some research, I found that it is actually the second season of a show that aired in 2022 on National Geographic.

If you missed this release but watched and enjoyed a similar show, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, which aired on Netflix in 2023, then you’ll like Chris Hemsworth’s take on a similar concept. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones focused on communities in the world where records show people live longer (Okinawa, Japan is one of those places in case you’re planning a trip anytime soon!).

For some of the regions featured, research showed that people lived longer due to particular diets, while other regions seemed to have success and longevity in the areas of physical activity, spiritual connectedness, low-stress routines, and a strong sense of community.

In Limitless: Live Better Now, Chris Hemsworth learns from experts about habits that are predicted to extend lifespans, and then he applies that learning in real time. The title, "Limitless", is really suiting, because Hemsworth takes on some challenges that most of us would prefer to just watch on TV.

In season 1, Hemsworth explores six different “secrets” to living longer. Let’s take a look at three that stood out the most:

1. Shock

In season 1, episode 2, Hemsworth takes a dive in the Arctic Ocean… no, we didn’t mean Pacific or Atlantic—it was really the Arctic! Remember that the Arctic is literally oceans away from his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. He even mentions in the docuseries that he loves the warmth.

Why does shock to the body potentially help you live longer? According to the show, exposing your body to extreme cold or heat for short spurts of time helps to break down the cells in a way that deconstructs potential harmful cells like cancer. Overtime, the body develops a much stronger immune system.

After swimming and surfing in the Arctic, Hemsworth spends an uncomfortable amount of time in a sauna to heat things up, which continues that cell breakdown. Hemsworth mentions that doing this activity even once or twice can add time to your life, so the benefits of making temperature shocks a habit could have exponentially positive effects on the body.

Viewer takeaway? Try turning your shower all the way to cold for the last thirty seconds each time, and you may just notice some health improvements! To be even more impactful, try two to three minutes of an ice cold plunge.

"Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere - Arrivals | Tristan Fewings/GettyImages

2. Fasting

In season 1, episode 3, Hemsworth takes fasting to a completely new level, with the help and encouragement of a longevity expert. Most people who have tried fasting will typically try intermittent, which might be eight to twelve hours at a time. Others may try one to two days with water only, or a juice fast. Hemsworth and his expert friend went on a four-day fast with water only.

Viewers can see the challenge get more difficult with each passing hour, especially when Hemsworth hits the third day. Hemsworth’s two best friends even tried the challenge with him and weren’t able to make it past two days.

The health benefits of implementing this habit were that fasting for four days specifically will cause the body to tap into its fat reserve for energy, which in turn helps boost metabolism and the immune system.

3. Strength

It should be no surprise that Thor has an immense amount of muscle mass, but could you imagine that Hemsworth actually had the toughest time with this challenge? The challenge was to climb a rope while suspended thousands of feet in the air.

Hemsworth injured his ankle while training for this challenge, which made him pause the physical training (he also had to pause to film as Thor). After recovering, Hemsworth continued rope training and eventually completed the challenge—but he almost gave up! This challenge had both physical and mental benefits because it challenged him to work muscles that he wouldn't normally use.

Limitless: Live Better Now is a docuseries that truly lives up to the name. Season 2 is now streaming on Disney + and Hulu. Stay tuned for more new series updates on Show Snob.