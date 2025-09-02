Only one couple from Love is Blind UK season 2 is still together after the reunion

Most fans of the Love is Blind franchise would agree that we can't take the marriages at face value until at least a year later. Once the cameras are gone, the couples really get a chance to figure out if their marriages can work.

Typically, one out of five marriages makes it for the long haul, and this season is no different. In Love is Blind UK season 2, three couples said "I do" at the altar, but the reunion episode reveals that two of them broke it off after less than three months.

Love is Blind: UK: Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Kal and Sarover: No fairytale ending

Kal and Sarover had a beauftiful wedding and comeback from a rocky couple of weeks living together. The couple didn’t have too much in the way or arguments or disagreements on screen, but when asked at the reunion how their marriage is going, Sarover responded, “What marriage?”

This comment threw viewers and hosts, Emma and Matt Willis, for a loop! Originally, I had doubts about Kal’s ability to commit to a long-term relationship, and his own brother voiced the same doubts in the show. Unfortunately, his gut instinct was right.

Kal blindsided Sarover after less than three months of marriage, telling her that they were over. According to Sarover, she isn’t sure where things went wrong, and it doesn’t appear that Kal made any attempts to reconcile or work on the marriage. Three months doesn’t seem like nearly enough time to make that kind of decision without bringing up your feelings to your partner first, but in Kal’s words, “you don’t usually consult your partner about a breakup.” From the outside looking in, better that this happened sooner than later for Sarover’s sake.

Love is Blind: UK: Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ashleigh and Billy: No pot of gold at the end of this rainbow

Ashleigh and Billy were blissfully in love in the dating pods and seemed like one of the strongest couples leading up to the wedding day. Unfortunately, Billy got cold feet regarding his concerns with Ashleigh’s job as a flight attendant. Their discussion at the reunion seemed like it was going in circles a bit, but the gist seems to be similar to Kal and Sarover’s sudden ending: Billy gave the marriage about three months, and then told Ashleigh that he did not want to stay married.

It seems like Billy thought that Ashleigh wasn’t compromising enough. But according to Ashleigh, Billy didn’t want to put in the effort to keep pushing through the hurdle of distance. Oddly enough, Billy said they found a groove and routine for their schedules. We’re still unsure what really made this marriage fall apart, but Billy got what he was hoping to avoid: a second divorce.

Love is Blind: UK: Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Kieran and Megan: Still honeymooning

Kieran and Megan represent the one couple from each season that really takes a win from the experiment. Love and marriage are a combination of emotional and spiritual compatibility, physical chemistry, and being aligned on goals. Fortunately for this couple, everything fell in place in the best possible way.

The couple ended up moving in together from opposite ends of the city and are still happily married. They’re hoping for kids someday, but for now, a dog will do! Megan’s cheerful energy matches well with Kieran’s laid-back and mature disposition. Based on the personal videos they shared, they have lots of fun together, and that keeps their flame burning.

That's a wrap on season 2 of Love is Blind UK! Season 9 of Love is Blind (US) airs on Netflix on Oct. 1, 2025.