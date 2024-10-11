Citadel: Diana season 1, episode 4 recap and review: "The Zanis"
As Ettore tries to prove that his plan is the best, Edo works on taking over Manticore in Citadel: Diana season 1, episode 4. It’s time for the official power struggle to begin.
Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Citadel: Diana season 1, episode 4.
After Ettore’s power play at the end of the previous episode, Edo had to make his own move. Instead, it led to him being kicked out of the family, but that means a power play begins.
Meanwhile, Diana needs to figure out how to keep her composure after being kidnapped by the Zanis. Can Edo get to her before it’s too late, or is her life over?
Edo’s past is explored in Citadel: Diana
While the first few episodes have been focused on Diana’s past and her infiltrating Manticore, Citadel: Diana season 1, episode 4 delves more into Edo’s past. We get to see his connection to Cecile, and there was something there in the past. The two connected over the knowledge that they would inherit this legacy, but that changed as Cecile was being primed to take over. Their parents started to pull the strings, and Cecile had no choice but to step away from her love for Edo.
It’s interesting to see how this relationship changed. It’s also interesting to see how everyone except Edo has always done what is best for Manticore.
In the previous episode, Edo explained to Diana that found out about Manticore at 19. This wasn’t what he wanted to do at first, but it’s the life he has been dealt. That doesn’t mean he wants to live under the thumb of Manticore France forever.
The destruction of Piazza Duomo is something that turns Edo against Manticore. This was a distraction to take down Citadel, but it cost innocent lives. That is not something Edo ever agreed to. He sees Manticore for what it really is, and now we get to see just why Edo and Diana are right for each other. They have similar morals in the world.
Edo works to get Diana out of prison
After being kicked out of the agency, Edo learns that Diana has been taken into prison. He heads down there, but it’s not to save her. He just wants to update her on everything that has happened so far. It’s a testament to his feelings for her.
Well, he decides that he needs to get her out. Diana explains that the prisoner in the cell next to her is the Citadel agent who killed Edo’s brother. Ettore always told Edo that the agent was dead, but now it’s clear everyone is lying to him. The only person he can trust is Diana, and yet their relationship was built on a lie to start with!
We see another layer of humanity in this episode. He doesn’t want to torture people, but he’s a hypocrite. It’s time to stop that, and Edo wants Ettore to start a war against Manticore France. However, they need to listen to Diana for the plan. Ettore doesn’t want to, but he knows that this is the best way to honor his other son.
Diana wants to become a triple agent in Citadel: Diana
What is Diana’s plan? It’s to infiltrate Manticore France. She wants to transfer there, where she can work as a double agent for Ettore. Of course, that means she’s now working as a triple agent, I guess. Diana explains to Ettore that she has a chance to get into Manticore HQ. She’ll be able to steal the real half of the weapon.
Once again, Diana shows how she is constantly one step ahead of everyone else. She is always thinking on her feet, even when she’s in the most stressful situations. Of course, being locked in a prison with the knowledge that she will either be left to rot and tortured or killed is going to give her time to do this sort of thinking.
Ettore realizes that Diana and Edo do have a plan, and he has no choice but to pull Edo back into the fold. Edo’s technology works with his biometric data. But Ettore needs to find a way to hand Diana and Edo over, and he can do that by sharing that he has both halves of the weapon. It’s not like Cecile can share that her half was a fake. Wolfgang has no choice but to trust Ettore, and this allows Ettore to force his way back to having an equal role in Manticore decisions.
There is that reminder that one person is only as strong as the others around them. Ettore has part of the plan in his head, while Edo and Diana have other parts of the plan. Like with bringing together the two halves of the weapon, only by bringing Ettore, Edo, and Diana together can the Italian plan work out.
Sowing seeds of doubt is also essential to make plans work out. Ettore tells Wolfgang that Cecile’s half of the weapon is defective. It’s time to play Cecile and Wolfgang against each other.
This episode was a great look into Edo’s past and his values. We got to know so much more about him in this episode than in any other episode so far. Citadel: Diana has done a great job of building up the characters, especially our two main leads. For all the flaws that Citadel had, Diana has corrected them.
Citadel: Diana is available to stream on Prime Video.