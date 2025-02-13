Cobra Kai season 6, episode 11 recap: Into the Fire

Can you believe the beginning of the end is here? Cobra Kai season 6, episode 11 starts the wrap-up of this amazing Karate Kid revival series.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai season 6, episode 11

The episode opens off the back of the devastating ending to the Part 2 finale. Over in Hong Kong, Kreese and Kim spend their time honoring their fallen student. This isn’t a time for pointing blame, but for saying goodbye. However, not everyone agrees with that.

Over in LA, Daniel and Johnny deal with the Sekai Taikai coming to an end sooner than expected. Is there a way to get it back? Do both of them want it?

Kim has a difficult choice to make in Cobra Kai season 6, episode 11

The episode starts with a funeral for Kwon. Kim makes it clear to Kreese that Kwon didn’t have a family. The dojang was his family, and they need to pay their respects. While they want to say goodbye, someone else wants revenge. Kim’s grandfather pushes the students to train to kill—and eye for an eye!

Kim’s grandfather realizes that Kreese’s heart isn’t in the real “Cobra Kai way.” Kreese has realized that all of his anger and focus on this form of training has been for nothing. It’s not gained him anything in life, and he needs to make amends where he can. Kim understands, but her grandfather takes the dagger from him and hands it to Kim, making it clear she has a difficult choice to make.

Her grandfather expects her to kill Kreese, but she doesn’t do that. She want to take over the dojang in her way, and that means she needs to kill her grandfather. It’s a heartbreaking moment for her, but also a turning point as she is able to run the style in her own way. She also makes it clear that her students are out of the Sekai Taikai, even if everyone else does agree to go back.

She also kicks Kreese out of Korea. That’s okay; he wasn’t sticking around anyway.

Cobra Kai. Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Terry Silver wants the Sekai Taikai to go on

Terry isn’t done with the Sekai Taikai. After getting some bad news, he decides to get the competition going again. The only way it could happen is if every single sensei is happy with it.

We all knew that Daniel wouldn’t want to take part in it. He was the one to roll Kwon over and find him dead. That with finding out that Mr. Miyagi also killed someone in a Sekai Taikai in the past is weighing on him hard. We see him throwing himself in the anniversary of the dealership.

His family realizes that something is going on with him. His cousin sends Amanda in to talk some sense into him. Daniel needs to step back. He needs to be able to grieve and move forward in a healthy way. He also needs to allow Sam to live the life she wants. While Daniel wants her to go to UCLA, Sam wants to see the world.

Johnny, of course, wants to go ahead with rejoining the Sekai Taikai. Robby is failing in school. He won’t get to college, and the guidance counsellor is pushing him to go to trade school. It’s another blow to Johnny’s family and legacy, so he really needs the competition. However, he does step back and doesn’t push Daniel for too much until Terry Silver comes into the picture.

Terry, who has realized that it’s Daniel who doesn’t want to bring the competition back, decides to order a test drive and asks for Johnny by name. That should have always been a clear trap for Johnny, but he jumps into the car and finds out that Silver is behind the wheel. And so, Silver drives like a maniac as he pushes Johnny to push Daniel to bring the Sekai Taikai back.

It works! Johnny goes to Daniel’s house that night with Silver. They all talk, although Daniel and Johnny are guarded in all this. As Silver shares that he only has karate, it’s clear to Daniel and Johnny that Silver is dying.

Silver just wants the competition to happen. Daniel and Johnny can choose the location, the judges, everything. He just wants to make sure the competition happens. Well, by the end of Cobra Kai season 6, episode 11, Daniel agrees to do it. But he doesn’t trust Silver. Who would?

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.