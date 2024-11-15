Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 ending, explained, and how it sets up part 3
By Bryce Olin
Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix. There are five new episodes of the hit Netflix original series for fans to watch. I binge-watched all five episodes of part 2, and I have to talk about the Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 ending.
It is absolutely the most insane ending of a Cobra Kai episode since... probably ever. It's even wilder than the Cobra Kai season 2 finale when Robby (Tanner Buchanan) almost killed Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).
Spoilers ahead for the ending of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 episode 10, "Eunjangdo."
Tory and Kwon make the Sekai Taikai semifinals
Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10 begins innocently enough. There have been some epic fights throughout the five episodes of the Sekai Taikai, but we're getting down to the finals. Robby defeated Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) of Cobra Kai to reach the semifinals. Tory (Peyton List) also got bounced from the competition for Cobra Kai, so they are officially shut out of the competition while Robby and Samantha (Mary Mouser) are heading to the semifinals in their respective brackets.
Anyway, just as Kreese (Martin Kove) is preparing to murder Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), an emergency meeting is called. Apparently, Sensei Ivanov and his dojo are kicked out of the competition after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Tory and Kwon take the places of the competitors who were disqualified in the semifinals. And, guess who Tory is fighting in the semifinals? It's Sam, one of her best friends, and her former nemesis.
It's a pretty rough turn of events, but we're ready for the final battle between Sam and Tory. We also want to see Robby and Kwon fight again. There's still some bad blood there.
A massive brawl breaks out during the Robby's semifinal match against Axel
Unfortunately, we don't get to see Tory vs. Sam in the semifinals because a massive brawl breaks out during Robby's fight against Axel. In the third match after Kwon and Zara advanced to the finals, Robby fights Axel. He's overmatched, but he's holding his own. Axle pushes Robby out of the ring, and Kwon cheapshots him. Miguel and the Miyago-Do competitors see it happen and come out onto the mat. Miguel gets into it with Axel, and Gunther and the Sekai Taikai organizers step in and call everyone off the mat. Right after, Gunther gets blindsided and knocked out by Sensei Ivanov, who is still mad about being disqualified.
Then, all hell breaks loose! It's one of the biggest and most intense fight sequences we've ever seen in this show. All the competitors from the dojos start taking weeks of drama out on each other. It's absolute mayhem. We have different dojos working together, even Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do team up to take down some of the other dojos. It's wild!
We see Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) take on Wolf (Lewis Tan). And, that's when Kreese makes his move. He follows Silver out of the brawl to kill him, but when he gets there, he realizes his knife got knocked out of his hand.
Kreese and Silver fight, and right when Silver appears to be about to land the knockout blow, Johnny comes to the aid of his former sensei and saves Kreese. He's finally ready to put the past behind him, which was a big theme for Johnny over the last six seasons.
Unfortunately, his personal growth is interrupted by a major death.
Kwon dies while fighting Axel
After getting his butt kicked by Axel for fighting Robby and Sam, Kwon finds Kreese's knife on the mat. He picks it up and plans to use it to kill Axel. They each try a kick on each other, but Axel blocks Kwon, sending him tumbling to the mat, and he doesn't get up.
The knife he planned to use is lodged in his chest, and Kwon bleeds out on the mat, dead.
I guess we don’t know who wins the Sekai Taikai after all.
What to expect in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3
What a devastating episode of Cobra Kai. I was not expecting that at all, especially with how much effort and energy into setting up the Sekai Taikai finals. I thought for sure that we'd see it all shake out in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2.
Unfortunately, we don't really know what's next in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3. This is rather uncharted waters. I have a feeling that they will not finish the Sekai Taikai, right? Robby and Axel would have to resume their fight to make the finals, and the person in the finals, Kwon, is now dead.
On the girls' side, we could still see Sam and Tory fight again, but I don't think they really wanted to fight each other in the first place. They've already fought so many times.
Even with all that, it will be interesting to see what happens with the competition. There's been so much build-up to this, and it would seem all for nothing if we never get to find out who wins. Maybe that's insensitive when a competitor just died, and I don't mean to be. I'm simply curious about where the story goes from here.
I think what we're going to see in the last five episodes is that it's time to drop the rivalries. These fights have continued for nearly four decades for some of these characters, even longer for others. Tory asked Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim) if all the sacrifice to be great at karate was worth it, and she said, "Absolutely." But, we can tell she's lying.
We've already seen Johnny and Daniel, in some ways, let bygones be bygones. I feel like that's going to be the big message sent in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3. However we need to get there, that's where we'll get.
What an incredible batch of new episodes of Cobra Kai in season 6 part 2! I'm really enjoying the final season.
Now, we'll have to wait until 2025 until we see the last five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6.