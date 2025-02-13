Cobra Kai season 6, episode 12 recap: Rattled

The Sekai Taikai is back on, and it’s going to be hosted in Los Angeles. It’s all to train for in Cobra Kai season 6, episode 12.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Cobra Kai season 6, episode 12.

The episode opens with arguments happening between the board for the Sekai Taikai. It makes it clear that the tournament will happen in Los Angeles. It’s time to bring it back to where it all began for Daniel and Johnny in the first Karate Kid movie.

That means the teens need to train. We see partnerships that we didn’t expect, and learn more about where they’re all heading to college.

Chozen gets some bad news in Cobra Kai season 6, episode 12

Daniel and Amanda get a bit of a lighter episode as they prepare for the Sekai Taikai. They’re going wine tasting. When Chozen gets a letter from Kumiko and learns that she only loves him as a friend, he goes off to binge-watch Storage Wars. Daniel can’t leave him alone, so the LaRussos decide to set him up on a blind date with a mom of one of Sam’s friends.

That mom, Winnie (played by Elizabeth Berkley), is someone into crystals, meditation, and tarot cards. She wants to connect with Chozen in that way, but he puts her down every step of the way. She isn’t completely put off, though. After she notes to Amanda and Daniel how little she hears from her eldest who is off at college now, Amanda and Daniel head to the bar and spiral about how little they’ll hear from Sam. She has applied to programs around the world, including one to Okinawa.

Chozen and Winnie actually end up hitting it off thanks to Chozen simply being honest with her. He tells her that he’s going through a breakup and he wanted to stay home and watch Storage Wars. They connect over trashy (and I mean that in a good way) reality TV, and that’s when Chozen is more open to her reading his tarot card spread. Things aren’t looking great at first as he gets The Hermit reversed and the Death card. The Empress card offers him hope for the future.

Winnie points out that there is clearly someone in his life. Chozen thinks about Kim, and it gives us hope that that tryst in Barcelona isn’t the only one we’ll see for the two of them.

The teens train for the Sekai Taikai

While all this goes, the teens train for their upcoming events. Robby and Miguel train together, with Hawk and Demetri’s help. Hawk, who has found out that he’s not got into MIT but will go to Cal Tech instead, and Demetri have built a simulator to help with setting up the odds of Robby winning against Axel.

Things aren’t looking great. It takes a pep talk from Miguel for Robby to finally get his head in the game. That’s when the simulator tracks better odds of success.

Hawk and Demetri do get to talk while all this is going on. They figure out a plan so that they can still hang out throughout the summer and other holidays. They act like a proper couple, and it’s so adorable to see this friendship back on track.

Meanwhile, Sam turns to Tory for help to train. Tory makes it clear that she is no going to be in the Sekai Taikai, but she does end up helping Sam train for it. Their bond has blossomed over recent episodes. Sam takes Tory to the All Valley stadium. With Daniel once being on the board, the family has privileges to get into the center.

While training, Sam pushes to find out why Tory won’t be part of the competition. Tory makes it clear that Cobra Kai has brought nothing but bad to her life. She can’t put the Gi on again. Sam points out that while there has been bad, there has also been good. Tory has found friends now, and she still has Robby.

In the end, Tory decides that she will fight. She wants a chance to kick Zara in the face—don’t we all want a chance to see that?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Johnny plans a romantic proposal

Johnny’s storyline is a lot more personal. Carmen’s mom points out that Johnny is bringing a baby into a house of sin, and so Johnny takes some time to think about this. He goes to see his old friend, Bobby, who we learned in earlier seasons is now a pastor. Johnny wants to actually find a confessional booth, but Bobby shares that Johnny can just talk to him. God is listening.

There is a conversation about Johnny waiting for everything to be perfect to propose. However, the last time Johnny really thought everything was perfect was back in 1983 when he won All Valley. Since then, everything has seemed to go downhill.

Bobby points out that not everything needs to be perfect to propose. It’s creating the perfect setting for Carmen. So, off Johnny goes to figure out the perfect proposal. He gets his mom’s ring, puts together a dinner (even learning how to cook in a class), finds a string trio for music, and sets up the apartment in a romantic way. It’s not Carmen who walks in, though; it’s her mom.

The proposal has to change completely, though. Carmen calls Johnny to say that she’s in labor. It’s time to get to the hospital. The good news is there’s time for Johnny to propose at the hospital. Instead of waiting for a wedding, Bobby is there and they are surrounded by Daniel, Amanda, Robby, Miguel, and others important to them for the wedding with Carmen in the hospital bed.

The baby ends with Carmen giving birth to her and Johnny’s daughter. She’s called Laura, after Johnny’s mom, and it’s the perfect way to close this part of the story and get ready for the tournament.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.