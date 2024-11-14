Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 date, time, preview, and what to expect
By Bryce Olin
Cobra Kai is back with new episodes on Netflix very soon! Fans have been waiting since Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 premiered on July 18 to watch the next new episodes in the hit Netflix original's final season.
It's been a long wait, but Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 is almost here. We have some good news and bad news for fans of Cobra Kai.
What time does Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 come out?
Let's start with the good news. There are five new episodes of Cobra Kai coming to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 15. Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 15.
We know fans will definitely be staying up late to watch the new episodes. There are only five episodes in part 2, so you should be able to binge-watch the new episodes rather quickly. Based on how the first five episodes of Cobra Kai and how episode 5 ended, we know fans have been waiting months to see the Sekai Taikai. So, it's definitely worth jumping in at midnight to start watching the new episodes.
No, Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 is not the end of the series
Obviously, we don't know what's going to happen in Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10, but we have to imagine it's going confuse some fans. Usually, Cobra Kai seasons are 10 episodes, but that's not truth for the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai.
Netflix ordered 15 episodes for Cobra Kai season 6, but the streamer is breaking up the final season into three parts. As far as we know, this is the first time this has happened for a Netflix original series. I've been covering Netflix since 2014 and I don't think they've ever done a three-part season for a live-action series. It'll be interesting to see how it goes. I can't say that it's working all that well so far. It's been a really long time since part 1, which only included five episodes. Hopefully, stretching out the season over so many months will be worth it in the end.
So, there will be a Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, but when is it coming to Netflix?
Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 premieres on Netflix in 2025
We don't know the release month or window for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, which will be the final five episodes of the series. But, we do know that Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is coming sometime in 2025. Netflix already confirmed (several times now!) that the final episodes will arrive in 2025.
Next year is going to be a monster year for Netflix with new seasons of The Night Agent, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, The Recruit, You, Ginny and Georgia, and many more hit shows. Hopefully, Cobra Kai's final five episodes don't get overlooked among those super-popular shows.
What to expect in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2
Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 appears to be all about the Sekai Taikai, which takes place in Barcelona.
At the end of part 1, the teams had been selected, which was the main conflict during the first five episodes of the sixth season. In part 2, we finally get to see who is competing against the Miyagi-Do team. After a lot of drama, the team consists of Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Samantha (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), and Devon (Oona O'Brien), who was the surprise addition after betraying Kenny in the first part of season 6.
Additionally, Tory (Peyton List), who was originally on the Miyagi-Do team, was replaced by Hawk after her mother died and she left the team. She surprised everyone when she turned up at the competition with Cobra Kai and Sensei Kreese (Martin Kove). I don't think Tory's story is going to end with Cobra Kai. I wouldn't be surprised to see something epic happen in part 2.
From the trailer, it looks like we're about to see more karate than ever before, and it also looks like we're going to see much better karate in the series than we've seen. I wouldn't be surprised if the tournament spans all five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2.
We're also going to be meeting a lot of new characters in the new batch of episodes, too! I can't wait!
Watch Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 15!