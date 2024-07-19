When does Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 (and part 3) come out on Netflix?
Cobra Kai, fans! How are you doing? The first part of season 6 is finally here. The fifth season came out all the way back in September 2022, and we've been waiting since then for the highly-anticipated sixth and final season.
And now it's here, with the episodes having dropped on Netflix July 18, 2024. You may have noticed that it's only 5 episodes long. And that's because the streamer hasn't released the full season just yet. In fact, the martial arts comedy-drama has not only split the season into two parts, but three.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 will be released on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Then, part 3, which is the conclusion, will premiere sometime in 2025. So in total, the sixth season is an extended 15 episodes. All the other previous ones were 10 each. We shared the release schedules below:
- Part 1: July 18
- Part 2: Nov. 15
- Part 3: 2025
This is an interesting release schedule as Netflix has been testing out splitting seasons into two parts. But usually, they're not this far apart. By the time Part 2 comes rolling around it'll be about four months. And in fact, the release was supposed to be a little later on Nov. 28. But the platform announced we're getting the new episodes a bit earlier!
As a fan, I personally like the binge-watch option. However it is smart to split the season up, especially since it's a longer one. That way the hype surrounding the show remains for a while and isn't over quickly with a full-season release. It isn't always ideal for us fans because we want to go ahead and devour our favorite show. But, patience is a virtue. It will be worth the wait.
And especially since Cobra Kai season 6 is the final season, Netflix is going to want to keep the excitement around the show going. I mean Bridgeton season 3 was released in two parts, only about a month apart. And you could definitely feel the anticipation and enthusiasm that us fans had for weeks, which is what you want when promoting a series. And overall, I would say Cobra Kai is one of Netflix's more popular shows with a big following. This all makes sense. Don't worry. November will be here before we know it!
Part 1 is now streaming. Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres five episodes Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Netflix. They will be followed by the final five episodes (Part 3) sometime in 2025.