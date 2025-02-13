Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 ending explained (and why it doesn't feel like the end)

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is now streaming on Netflix. I watched all five episodes of the final season of the Netflix original series, including the series finale, fittingly titled “Ex-Degenerate.” (The first episode of Cobra Kai was, of course, titled “Ace Degenerate.”)

I shared exactly how Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 ends and shared some thoughts on where the story goes from here. I do not think this is the end of the line for these great characters and cast.

Tory and Miguel become Sekai Taikai champions

In the penultimate episode of Cobra Kai season 6, titled “Strike Last,” Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who returned to Cobra Kai under Sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) for the finals of the Sekai Taikai, win their championship matches against Zara (Rayna Vallandingham) and Axel (Patrick Luwis). That leaves Cobra Kai in a tie with the Iron Dragons for the team prize in the Sekai Taikai. As a tie-breaker, the Senseis must battle in one final match to decide which team wins the 2025 Sekai Taikai.

It’s Sensei Johnny of Cobra Kai vs. Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) of the Iron Dragons with everything on the line!

Kreese and Terry Silver die

Cobra Kai. Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

After Miguel and Tory win their final matches and become champions, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is incredibly embarrassed by the results of the Sekai Taikai. This is the last thing he wanted before exiting stage left.

On his super villain yacht, he sends one of his henchman to send a message and threaten Johnny’s new family to distract him before the tiebreaker. Remember, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) just had their daughter earlier in the season.

Then, Kreese (Martin Kove) shows up, though, and a scuffle ensues. Kreese, who apologized to Johnny for everything early in the season, finishes things off by knocking over a gas can and throwing Terry Silver’s cigar butt into the puddle of gas.

“NO!” Terrry Silver yelled. “MERCY!” Kreese finished, before the yacht explodes killing them both.

It’s a fitting sendoff for the two main villains in the history of Cobra Kai.

Johnny defeats Sensei Wolf to win the Sekai Taikai for Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

For most of the series finale, we see Johnny preparing for the fight, his last one. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) trains his old rival for the match.

Once the fight begins, Johnny is no match for Sensei Wolf, who toys with Johnny. He could end this fight easily, but he plays with his food. Finally, Daniel calls timeout before the fight ends. As Johnny’s coach, he channels the Cobra Kai mantras and yells some sense into Johnny, who responds with a vengeance. He quickly ties the fight back up 2-2 before finishing Sensei Wolf off with a spinning back fist of sorts after sweeping the leg Miyagi-style.

Cobra Kai wins the Sekai Taikai, and many wrongs that happened 35 years earlier with Johnny’s loss at All-Valley to Daniel have been righted.

Robby and Tory become karate pros

After their fights, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory are approached by a marketing company that sponsors karate fighters. They are offered contracts, and both jump at the change to turn their lives around for good making some money doing what they love.

They also get back together during the season after all the drama in the early parts of season 6. After getting injured in the semifinal fight, Robby also clears things up with his father.

Miguel joins Sam in Okinawa

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

During the final episodes, Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) battled with her decision to stay home and to UCLA or go further away. She gets into a program in Okinawa. Miguel takes the news well when he finds out that she’s considering going a little further away while he’s going to Stanford.

In the final minutes the series, Sam says goodbye to her family at the airport. It’s an emotional scene, for sure. This is probably the last time we’ll see these characters together… for now.

As she heads to her gate with tears in her eyes, Miguel catches up with her. He reveals that he’s going to join her in Okinawa for a weeks to make sure she’s okay, settled in, and ready to take a new journey. What a nice boyfriend!

Johnny and Daniel continue teaching karate at their dojos

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

After buying Carmen the house he always wanted, Johnny continues the Cobra Kai tradition at the dojo, which is now more popular than ever, but he changes the plan. He teaches all kinds of karate now, along with Daniel. They have a partnership, and their brand is a well-rounded mix of Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai, and other styles.

The series ends with Johnny and Daniel having dinner together at a restaurant. They’re discussing their lives and how good they are as they prepare for the upcoming All-Valley. Johnny leaves for the restroom when Daniel sees a fly and tries to catch it with his chopsticks. Johnny beats him to it and smashes the fly between his two hands. If The Karate Kid was Danny’s story, Cobra Kai was Johnny’s, and it was incredible!

Other notes:

Demetri gets back together with Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane). Demetri turns down MIT to go to Caltech with Hawk.

Chozen ends up with Kim Da-Eun, but we don’t know if they will begin a romantic relationship. It appears to be implied, though.

Oh, and there's a killer joke about a possible Back to the Future series from the Cobra Kai creators at the end of Cobra Kai, too. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment at the restaurant with Johnny and Daniel.

How Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 could set up the future of this story

So, as of right now, Netflix has not officially ordered any spinoffs of Cobra Kai, but I feel like that’s what the plan will be. This series is too popular right now. There’s a new Karate Kid movie coming out soon with Ralph Macchio, and there’s definitely more to the story. Almost every single character gets an open-ended conclusion. They could return for a movie or spinoff, or they could go on their way.

There’s a lot of directions this story could go. We could get a Mr. Miyagi prequel. We could get a continuation of karate in the valley with new kids and characters with Johnny and Daniel taking a step back. It could continue the stories of Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro). We’ll just have to wait and see.

Personally, I think there’s still more room to tell these stories and focus on Sam, Miguel, Robby, and Tory in the future. Time needs to pass, obviously, but why not catch up with them in 5, 10, 20 years down the road? It could work!

And, even though Kreese and Terry Silver were killed in that boat explosion, would anyone be surprised to see them turn up again in the future? I would not.

For all intents and purposes, Daniel and Johnny’s story is over, but for a lot of these characters, it might just be beginning.

Macchio is even in favor of a possible Cobra Kai movie. According to an interview with The New York Times, Macchio had this to say, via NME:

“Listen, I said it was the end for me when I got done with the last 1980s Karate Kid movie. So I will say never say never. If Karate Kid: Legends does well, I would love to see a Cobra Kai movie in two or three years”.

You know when the end doesn't feel like the end? This is one of those moments!

Stay tuned for more new about the future of Cobra Kai!