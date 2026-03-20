Company Retreat release date, time, and full episode schedule on Prime Video

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is finally here! After waiting three years after Jury Duty rocked Ronald Gladden's world back in 2023, we're ready to see Anthony Norman, a temp worker who is hired by Rockin' Grandmas to help with their annual company retreat, get his world flipped upside down.

Company Retreat premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 20. The first three episodes of the series will be released at 3 a.m. / 12 a.m. PT. That's when Prime Video normally releases new episodes, and that's when you can expect the new episodes of the season to be released weekly.

Company Retreat has a weird release schedule compared to other Prime Video shows. So, we shared the full release schedule for the new season.

When are the next episodes of Company Retreat on Prime Video?

Just like Jury Duty, there are eight episodes of Company Retreat coming to Prime Video this spring. New episodes will be released weekly, but this isn't a simple release schedule.

The first episodes of Company Retreat will be released on Friday, March 20, as mentioned. The fourth and fifth episodes of the season will be released on Friday, March 27. Then, the final three episodes of the season (6, 7, and 8) will be released on Friday, April 3.

Episode 1-3: Friday, March 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Episode 4-5: Friday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET

Episode 6-8: Friday, April 3 at 3 a.m. ET

I don't know why Prime Video is packaging the episodes together in a 3-2-3 release schedule. I don't think we've ever seen anything like this before, but I'm willing to give it a try and see how it works.

For me, I like this release schedule for this show better than the binge drop, which we're all so used to. This three-week season, basically, allows for enough people to tune in after some word-of-mouth marketing and not fall too far behind before the finale, which will include a big reveal, of course. The binge-drop model probably wouldn't have worked quite as well.

PJ (Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur), Anthony - Credit: Prime Video

What happens in Company Retreat?

While the first season told the story of Ronald Gladden during his experience on the world's worst fake jury, Company Retreat brings to life a fake company to prank, Anthony.

We shared the synopsis of Company Retreat, via Prime Video:

"Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a comedy series that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment—whether in conference rooms or during downtime—has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance."

The series was created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and they pair are back as producers for the second season of the series. For obvious reasons, we have an all-new cast for Company Retreat, including Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun, according to Prime Video.

I'm so excited for this show! I can't wait to meet Anthony and watch this epic cast Eisenberg and Stupnitsky have assembled. Jury Duty is one of my favorite shows ever, and I can't believe they were able to do it again.

We'll be covering the new season at Show Snob! Stay tuned for more information about Company Retreat. If you watch one show this week, please make it Company Retreat. I need this show to get picked up for another season.