There could be disappointing news for Nautilus season 2 despite the AMC success

While the first episode of Nautilus was a little slow, it quickly picked up in action and drama. There’s no doubt that this story needs to continue.

In some great news, the AMC numbers are great. Cinema Blend reports that the show is a surprising success for AMC, although I don’t know why it’s a surprise. The show was a lot of fun for British viewers when it premiered at the end of 2024.

Despite the success on AMC, it’s possible that Nautilus season 2 won’t happen. This all comes down to the fact that it wasn’t originally created for the American network.

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Nautilus beats a Walking Dead spinoff in terms of numbers

The epic fantasy series has managed to beat one of the Walking Dead shows in the premiere numbers. It pulled in 2.6 million viewers, which has been the highest viewership for a premiere since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. That spinoff premiered with shaky reviews, but Nautilus has performed well with the people.

These are strong numbers considering the series already aired in the UK and Ireland at the end of 2024. With leaks always happening online, there’s no doubt that some people didn’t want to wait for AMC to air the show, so they found other ways to watch. Some of those people will have watched on the American cable network afterward, but not all of them, affecting the viewership.

Nautilus/Series 1. Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Nautilus season 2 may be tricky due to outside issues

This series was never meant to be an AMC show. Nor was it meant to be a Prime Video show in the UK. The series was originally picked up to be a Disney+ series, with the streamer backing off after the project was completed. It’s a tale as old as time right now, with AMC saving shows such as Snowpiercer just to make sure people get to see the work that was put in.

It does make a renewal tricky, though, as a lot of the cast options are going to have expired now. While there are many who would likely love to come back for a second season, their schedules may have changed.

On top of that, AMC wasn’t the one to put in the money for the development of the show. To see it continue, it would need to take on that risk. And then it would likely need to find a partner, but with Prime Video being the one to license it in the UK, wouldn’t it make sense for Amazon to pick up the show globally? With the entire situation being a bit of a mess, it may be a one-and-done for Nautilus, and it sounds like star Shazad Latif believes that as well, although he’s being cagey with his response about it.

"I'm merely an actor. I have no knowledge of these things, but I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope that the audience enjoys it, and you never know."

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.