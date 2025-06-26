Countdown season 1 episode 3 recap: A dangerous mission leaves a life on the line

This post contains spoilers from Countdown season 1 episode 3 from this point forward.

After crossing the border in episode 2 allowed the task force to put a name to their enemy, Countdown season 1 episode 3 has renewed stakes. The episode opens with Meachum in the shower and having unpleasant memories to his time undercover in prison. He struggles with the pain of his past as well as that of his present with his brain tumor. He tries to call Oliveras, but she doesn't respond. She's at home, clearly fighting the urge to try the heroin she stole.

It's Finau's birthday, but he doesn't tell the team. That doesn't stop Shepherd from finding out and working with Bell to secretly get him a cake to celebrate. (Is it just me or are there some sparks firing off between Shepherd and Bell?) Drew briefs the team on the explosion that killed Javi Lopez and his partner, and Shepherd's attempting to track down the mysterious Volchek. She's designated Belarus as his most likely origin, and she's right on the money.

Meachum suggests sending him back into Palmdale since he shared a cell block with the Belarusian inmate Timur Novikov. He owes Novikov a favor and could likely provide some needed information about the Belarusian underground in Los Angeles. The warden of Palmdale won't allow Meachum back into the prison because of his behavior, but Blythe comes up with a plan that can connect Meachum and Novikov outside the prison. It's risky, but it could work.

They pretend to release Novikov from Palmdale and place him in the back of a van with Meachum. Oliveras and Finau drive the vehicle, which makes it easy for Meachum to plot a breakout with Novikov when they fabricate a blown tire. Meachum shoots at Finau's head, which he doesn't appreciate, but the inmates are able to run away on foot. After putting on coveralls at a body shop, they stop into a coffeehouse to steal a cell phone. It's all going according to plan.

Damon Drew (Jonathan Togo) in COUNTDOWN | Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Meachum's mission nearly kills Drew

Once again, the District Attorney pesters Blythe about his mission and questions the situation with Meachum. He's out of line since he doesn't have the clearance to be on the floor of the task force's office. As he continues to berate Blythe, Drew steps in to defend his friend and colleague and essentially kicks the DA off their floor. But he leaves them with a parting threat that their days on the task force are "numbered."

Meachum and Novikov are picked up by his cousin and taken to his uncle's Belarusian dance hall in Burbank, which is being renovated. They're heading there so his uncle can help them get out of dodge. But once they arrive, the vibe shift is apparent. Mikhail isn't thrilled that Novikov brought a friend. While they argue, Meachum sneaks away to the bathroom to call Oliveras and check in. He doesn't provide much information about his whereabouts, but Shepherd tracks the phone.

The argument between Novikov and his uncle continues, which gives Meachum time to sneak into an employees only area and snoop around. In one of the rooms in the basement, he sees lots of plans that seemingly add up to the impending attack on Los Angeles. Before he can snoop much further, he's caught by Volchek. You can tell it's him by the hat! Mikhail puts a gun to Meachum's head and drags him back upstairs. Volchek destroys everything.

Meachum begs for his life as Mikhail prepares to shoot and kill him because he saw their plans. Thankfully, Volchek's explosion distracts Mikhail, and Meachum tackles the gun away from him. The team arrives just in time for backup, resulting in a shootout between the task force and the Belarusians. Novikov gets killed, but Mikhail appears to get away after shooting Finau. But he doesn't hit Finau... He shot Drew seemingly right in the heart. They might have lost one of their own.

