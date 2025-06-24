Countdown release time on Prime Video and full weekly schedule

Whether you know him as Dean Winchester or Soldier Boy, Jensen Ackles has been a staple on the small screen for 20 years and counting. Since breaking through as one of the two leads of The WB/The CW's hit series Supernatural, he's been a beloved talent that fans follow from project to project. Thankfully, Ackles has a brand new show hitting Prime Video this summer.

This time around, he's not hunting demons or battling it out as a superhero, but in the action-crime drama series Countdown from creator Derek Haas, he's kind of bringing the best of both worlds. Ackles plays a detective who joins a task force to find an undercover agent's killer and protect the city from a conspiracy. If that teaser has you hooked, find out when to start watching!

When new episodes of Countdown are released on Prime Video

Countdown premieres on Wednesday, June 25 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Prime Video. The series makes its debut on June 25 with three episodes, which will be followed by one episode released weekly. The first season of Countdown contains 13 episodes, meaning the series will have a multi-week run that brings the season finale to Wednesday, Sept. 3.

While some viewers would probably prefer being able to binge-watch the 13-episode season all at once, or over the course of multi-episode binge blocks, Prime Video allowing the action thriller to unfold across a weekly release pattern not unlike traditional television series will ultimately be beneficial. We've seen how a high episode count and a weekly release aided shows like The Pitt.

After the three-episode premiere, you can either allow episodes to accumulate to create your own binge-watching experience, or you can stay up to date and watch new episodes of Countdown week after week. No matter what course you take, you will be entertained and on the edge of your seat. Take a closer look at the full weekly release schedule in the table below!

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 Wednesday, June 25 Episode 2 Wednesday, June 25 Episode 3 Wednesday, June 25 Episode 4 Wednesday, July 2 Episode 5 Wednesday, July 9 Episode 6 Wednesday, July 16 Episode 7 Wednesday, July 23 Episode 8 Wednesday, July 30 Episode 9 Wednesday, August 6 Episode 10 Wednesday, August 13 Episode 11 Wednesday, August 20 Episode 12 Wednesday, August 27 Episode 13 Wednesday, September 3

Honestly, it's exciting that Prime Video gave the series a 13-episode order. It's a wonderful change of pace from the new usual order of eight or 10 episodes. Shows with smaller episode counts are gone in the blink of an eye, whether because of a binge-watch release model or because they follow the similar three-episode premiere pattern. Viewers have been wanting longer seasons.

Countdown seems like the perfect show to have a longer episode count. Because there's a gripping mystery and continuous action with these agents in their task force, we not only have an extended period of time to get to know them, but new viewers have over two months to jump on board and discover the series. Word of mouth has been a huge bonus for streaming series.

While Ackles will inevitably be the main draw for Countdown, the series also stars Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliott Knight in the main cast. Haas, who also created Chicago Fire and FBI: International, created the series and wrote every episode. If you love those shows, Ackles' work, and thrillers like The Night Agent and Jack Ryan, this is the show for you!

Countdown premieres on Wednesday, June 25 and releases new episodes weekly on Prime Video.

