Countdown showrunner explains the wild episode 10 reset twist

The producers of Countdown are explaining the wild twist in the latest episode that took fans off guard and setting up a new adventure!

Caution: This article contains SPOILERS for Countdown episode 10

For nine episodes, Countdown has focused on a special task force formed by Nathan Blyte (Eric Dane) with some good but troubled agents: LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles), LAPD cop Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu), DEA agent Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) and FBI agents Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane) and Beyonte Bell (Elliot Knight).

The group is assigned to investigate a murder that leads to uncovering a plot by ruthless terrorist Vochek to attack Los Angeles. There were issues such as Meachum secretly handling a deadly brain tumor and the loss of a team member.

In “The Muzzle Pile,” the team finds Volchek ready to set off a nuclear bomb and, fortunately, can stop it. A chase ensues with Meachum personally putting a bullet into Volchek to end him.

The fallout has some nice character moments as Finau is promoted to sergeant while Bell and Shepherd share a dinner before she heads back to Washington, D.C.. Bell also arrested corrupt DA Valwell, who’d been working for Volcheck.

Meachum got a second opinion on his brain tumor, which reveals it can be treated. He and Oliveras shared a warm talk, and Meachum was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the clinic to find the team waiting to support him.

That looked for all the world like a great season finale…except this was halfway through the tenth episode of a 13-episode first season, leading to an unexpected twist.

Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu), and Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) in COUNTDOWN Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Why did Countdown jump forward?

Without warning, the story jumps 10 months ahead as low-level FBI agent Ryan Fitzgerald (Joe Dinicol) follows up on a report from the “crank pile" of FBI records. That led him to a cabin in the woods where he found a dead woman and evidence of a torn-up journal.

Blythe reassembled the task force with Meachum now given a clean bill of health. Fitz related that the journal was a manifesto that indicated a threat was being made against the governor of California and/or the President, who was visiting the state. The episode ended with Meachum discovering a hidden shooting range, suggesting that someone was preparing an assassination.

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Derek Haas related that the show had been given a 13-episode first season but was worried about dragging the story out that long. He then realized he had an opportunity to work in two seasons in one.

“When they told me it was going to be 13 episodes, I thought, ‘That’s a really long stretch for one case. And then I thought, ‘How interesting and novel would it be if I started a second case within the first season?' That way, the audience can’t settle into the rhythm that they’re used to, which is, ‘I know that the case is still going and can’t possibly wrap up because [Episode] 13 is weeks away. I want you on your toes. The last thing we control as writers is surprise, and if you can surprise the audience, they’re going to want to keep coming back.”

The time jump does offer new twists, such as how Oliveras isn’t on the team as she got a new assignment. But Haas confirms there will be scenes between her and Meachum in the future to answer the fan hopes of whether the pair hooked up. There are also hints that Shepherd’s sister Molly may be in trouble with Bell, wary of telling his partner about it.

The time jump is a bold move for the show, but it does live up to the promise of surprising the audience. It adds more tension to the next episodes as the team tries to stop this new plot, and no doubt, more dangers abound. It makes Countdown a far more exciting series and makes viewers realize they can’t be sure of what’s coming, making it even more thrilling.

Countdown airs new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.

