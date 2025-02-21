The Couple Next Door season 2 is happening, but don't expect to see Outlander's Sam Heughan

I don't know about all of you, but the biggest draw for me personally in The Couple Next Door is the fact that Outlander star Sam Heughan is one of the leads in it. That's why I started watching - to support our favorite actor and also have something to tune in to during Droughtlander. With the finale now out and that let's say interesting ending, you might be wondering about the show's future.

Yes, there will be The Couple Next Door season 2. The psychological thriller was co-produced by Starz and British network Channel 4, having aired across the pond first before we got it here in the U.S. Back in November 2024, Channel 4 announced that it had renewed the show for a second season. But, there's some bad news.

Courtesy: Starz

Sam Heughan will not be in The Couple Next Door season 2

If you were hoping to see more Sam Heughan in season 2, well that's not going to happen. The next chapter of this story is going to serve as an anthology of sorts with a new group of four taking center stage. No UK release date or episode count have been shared yet. And right now it's not clear whether Starz will get the rights to broadcast it in the U.S. either.

At the time of the announcement, filming had begun in Belgium with Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy. We're going back to the same suburbia neighborhood and the infamous cul-de-sac. And though Heughan and the rest of the OG cast aren't returning, one actor and character who is, is Hugh Dennis as creepy Alan. Check out the synopsis below:

"Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Annabel Scholey) and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob (Sam Palladio) are a high-flying busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door. Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy). However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences."

Courtesy: Starz

I'm not going to lie, the premise does sound really interesting. Now whether the second season will actually be good, we'll have to wait and see. I'll give it a chance if it ever makes its ways to the U.S., even if our favorite Outlander actor isn't in it. I'll be honest, the first season was pretty mediocre to me. So I'm hoping the writers step up their game in season 2.

What I find interesting is Mia renting out the houe next door. I'm wondering whether that's Pete and Evie's home, who are both probably going to serve some prison time. Or is it Becka and Danny's? Did they stay together or break up? If it is them who moved out, is it because they wanted a fresh start somewhere else, or because of their separation? This is why the ending of season 1 was a bit frustrating for me. But hopefully we get some answers about the characters, even if they don't appear onscreen, in The Couple Next Door season 2.

The dark drama became Channel 4's "biggest scripted streaming launch ever" according to the press release. So it's no surprise that the network decided to bring the series back for another season. I just hope this anthology style actually works. We'll find out soon!

The Couple Next Door season 1 starring Sam Heughan is now streaming on Starz.