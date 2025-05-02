Crazy Rich Asians actor teases return in Max series: 'Everybody's excited'

I love everything about the Crazy Rich Asians movie, and we've all been eagerly waiting for the promised Crazy Rich Asians 2. There's still not many updates about the second film, but it has been confirmed that a series at Max is coming. While initially thinking this would be with a whole new cast, it sounds like there's several original cast members coming back to reprise their roles.

In an interview with Today, Henry Golding, who played the co-lead Nick Young, suggests that he's returning to the world with co-stars Gemma Chan (Astrid Leong) and Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh). Showrunner Adele Lim, who co-wrote the movie script, has been in touch with the three actors. Here's what Golding said:

"Everybody’s excited. I was with Nora, Awkwafina, who is a fellow New Yorker, the other night, and we were discussing it. We had Adele Lim come over and visit me and Gemma in London not too long ago to discuss as to where we’re heading. We have a larger, longer-run format, we’re doing a series. We have so much more runway to really share the world you kind of had a glimpse of in Crazy Rich. We’re really excited to show more."

So he's basically talking like they're all a part of the new Crazy Rich Asians show, and I'm so here for it! It hasn't been 100% confirmed, but that's what it seems like. When news about the series first came out, I was a bit nervous but willing to give it a shot. Now with some of the OGs most likely reprising their roles, and perhaps having more time to flesh out their characters now, I'm definitely on board.

It's not clear whether his onscreen love Constance Wu, who played Rachel Chu, or his mom Eleanor Sung-You played by the talented Michelle Yeoh are involved in the project. Though if Nick is a part of the story, I'd assume Rachel at least would need to be as well since the two are engaged by the end of the film. We'll have to wait and see. Since the romantic comedy, all the actors have become more in demand and finding further success, and we love to see that. Hopefully schedules will all work out!

Jon M. Chu directed the film and Kevin Kwan is the author behind the books that movie is based on. The two will serve as executive producers on the upcoming show. Deadline shares that the Max series is not replacing the sequel movie. With the positive updates about this, hopefully there will be some coming our way about the second film soon as well.

While I wish the time was being spent on the follow-up story for the big screen, this one might also be interesting. What this tale is all about exactly is still a mystery. Is it adapting what we saw in the first film into a series format? Does it serve as a follow-up, but not replacement, of Crazy Rich Asians 2? Is it a complete standalone? There's still many questions and as a fan, I'm looking forward to getting some more clarity hopefully in the near future.

